Avid Expands MediaCentral Integration with Third-Party Newsroom Computer Systems
New OpenMedia integration enables news production teams to accelerate workflows and collaborate remotely with the industry’s leading content platform without having to change their newsroom solution
BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its continued drive for openness in television news operations, Avid (Nasdaq:
AVID) today announced the integration of its MediaCentral content platform with CGI’s OpenMedia, a complete solution for journalistic workflows. With integration now available for the industry’s leading newsroom computer systems (NRCS) – also including AP ENPS and
Octopus – MediaCentral empowers more production teams around the world to enhance their news content creation workflows.
Support for additional third-party NRCS ensures production teams can access the full power of MediaCentral including the ability to collaborate remotely, accelerate workflows and produce content
faster for all outlets without having to change their newsroom system. Teams immediately can become more efficient and productive by supplementing the systems they already use on a daily basis.
MediaCentral’s ultra-fast search functionality lets teams find the content for stories they need when they need it and use the Media
Composer video editing tool to produce content without leaving the NRCS interface. Multiplatform distribution capabilities enable them to get stories to followers and viewers faster than before
– all while providing access to an end-to-end newsroom solution that enhances operations and can scale as content demand continues to grow.
“Avid’s innovation strategy for newsrooms centers on driving more openness to help customers get more performance out of their infrastructure. By opening up MediaCentral to a wider range of newsrooms, we’re bringing the platform’s extensive capabilities right to journalists’ fingertips,” said Raul Alba, Director of Product Management, Avid. “They can get started straight away—without extensive training, loss of productivity, or any complications associated with deploying a new NRCS—and gain the ability to create better content faster directly within the systems they already rely on.”
