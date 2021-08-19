Great Atlantic Begins 2021 Exploration Program At Its Glenelg Vanadium - Gold Property

Southwest New BrunswickVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has begun the 2021 exploration program at its Glenelg Vanadium - Gold …

The Glenelg Property hosts vanadium mineralization, with historic rock samples reported up to 0.42% V2O5. Through a review of historical information, the Company has identified target areas for gold exploration within the property with historic rock samples from at least four areas reported to exceed 1 g/t gold (including a sample reported to return 14 g/t gold).

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has begun the 2021 exploration program at its Glenelg Vanadium - Gold Property, located in southwest New Brunswick. The Glenelg Property is located immediately south of the Clarence Stream Gold Project of Galway Metals Inc. ( GWM ).

Foto: Accesswire

The current exploration consists of focused prospecting and rock geochemical sampling. Rock samples are being collected within the Bocabec Gabbro, the target being vanadium - titanium mineralization. Previous Company rock samples and historic rock samples have confirmed vanadium and titanium mineralization within the Bocabec Gabbro.

A 2018 grab sample collected by the Company from a magnetite rich layer in the Bocabec Gabbro Complex returned 0.188% vanadium (0.33% V2O5), 10.3% TiO2 and 25.71% iron. This sample was collected within the southeast region of the property. It was collected by a qualified person and was analyzed by ALS Canada Ltd. by XRF Fusion. Another 2018 bedrock grab sample from the same southeast region of the property was reported to return 0.234% vanadium (0.42% V2O5), 12.2%TiO and 28.8% iron. This sample was collected by one of the Company's option partners for the property and was not verified by a Qualified Person.

Foto: Accesswire

Layered Bocabec Gabbro Complex

Prospecting and rock geochemical sampling are also being conducted in target areas for gold mineralization within the central-west regions of the Glenelg Property. Three gold occurrences (+/- silver and copper) are reported within the central region of the property. A historic (early 1900s) outcrop grab sample from one occurrence, reported as quartz-sulfide breccia within altered gabbro, was reported to return 1.33 grams / tonne (g/t) gold. Historic float samples reported during the same period in the central-west regions of the property were reported to return 2.7 and 2.2 g/t gold. A historic 2013 grab sample from a sulfide vein from the southeast region of the property was reported to return 14 g/t gold. This mineralization has not been verified by a Qualified Person.