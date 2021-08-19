checkAd

DGAP-News Mynaric strengthens U.S. presence at 36th Space Symposium

Mynaric strengthens U.S. presence at 36th Space Symposium

Company's participation at industry event confirms its commitment to serving government and military space entities
 
LOS ANGELES, August 19, 2021 - Mynaric - a pioneer of laser communication - will exhibit at the 36th Space Symposium from August 23-26, 2021, in service of strengthening its U.S. presence. Located at Exhibition Center North Booth #1351, Mynaric sales representatives and leadership will be available to discuss laser communication solutions for space and aerospace applications, its serial production capabilities, investments in its US operations and initial success with clients.

"Mynaric is at the forefront of the industrial revolution of laser communications," said Bulent Altan, CEO of Mynaric. "We are excited to attend the Space Symposium where we will showcase innovative products available in serial production. It's a major milestone for our team to show industry friends and peers how we have taken the vision of global connectivity and proven a way to make it a reality."

"Attending Space Symposium gives us the opportunity to connect directly with current and future customers and partners," said Tina Ghataore, Chief Commercial Officer of Mynaric. "With our newly established lab facilities and upcoming production capabilities in California and our office in the Washington D.C. area, Mynaric's presence is growing rapidly, and we're looking forward to deepening our relationships within the industry."

At the show, Mynaric will have both of its flagship product lines on display and unveil its next generation space terminal particularly suited for serial production and scaled deployment. The featured product lines will be:

DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
12.08.21Mynaric: Großauftrag von SpaceLink
12.08.21DGAP-News: Mynaric signs multi-million dollar deal with SpaceLink
12.08.21DGAP-News: Mynaric unterzeichnet millionenschweren Vertrag mit SpaceLink
11.08.21DGAP-News: Mynaric stellt Pläne für Elektronikproduktion in den USA vor (deutsch)
11.08.21DGAP-News: Mynaric stellt Pläne für Elektronikproduktion in den USA vor
11.08.21DGAP-News: Mynaric unveils U.S.-based electronic production plans
23.07.21Mynaric: Kooperation soll Indien-Geschäft ankurbeln
23.07.21DGAP-News: Mynaric unterzeichnet Absichtserklärung, um seinen Einstieg in den indischen Luft- und Raumfahrtmarkt zu beschleunigen (deutsch)
23.07.21DGAP-News: Mynaric Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Accelerate Entrance to Indian Aerospace Market
