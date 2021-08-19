checkAd

OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Appoints Experienced Electric Vehicle Engineer and Announces its Commercial Electric Utility Vehicle Range

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 16:22  |  51   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. Having already completed three acquisitions in 2021, the company has recently signed two Letters of Intent for the acquisition of two US companies and is currently negotiating five acquisitions in total. 

ILUS has developed, manufactures, and already sells the world’s first 6-wheeled electric utility vehicle known as the E-Raptor. With a range of up to 60 miles and a loading capacity of 3,500 pounds, the E-Raptor 6x6 is the leading heavy duty electric utility vehicle for industrial, agricultural, and commercial applications. ILUS is now expanding on its current vehicle to offer a comprehensive E-Raptor range of commercial electric utility vehicles (UTVs). This range will offer zero emissions, small to medium load bearing capacity with off-road and on-road capability for the purpose of carrying out specific tasks with more efficacy than traditional passenger vehicles. 

In addition to the E-Raptor 6x6 UTV’s, ILUS will offer a 4x4 version, Flatbed version in 4x4 and 6x6 derivatives and an E-Raptor response vehicle with 2 or 4 seats and customizable accessory packages for the public safety sector. The E-Raptor 4x4 is designed to have increased speed and manoeuvrability along with the ability to carry up to 2,200 pounds, making it suitable for multiple applications such as rapid emergency response, maintenance, agriculture, and construction. The Flatbed will be able to transport up to 3,500 pounds and have a longer load-bed than the standard 4x4 or 6x6 vehicle, making it suitable for hauling larger goods in various utility applications. The E-Raptor response vehicle will be road legal on most roads which are posted up to 40 mph/64 kph, and it will include additional safety and comfort features such as 3-point seatbelts, a glass windshield with wipers, LED turn signals, greater suspension travel and adjustable seats for up to 4 passengers. This type of vehicle has already been requested by customers and partners and will be used for applications like campus or perimeter surveillance, event safety and last mile passenger transport, such as within large hotels and resorts. 

