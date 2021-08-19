checkAd

Toll Brothers at Bella Collina Now Open for Sale in Montverde, Florida

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 16:30  |  32   |   |   

New Luxury Estate Community Offers All-New Home Designs in Picturesque Setting

Lake County, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest Central Florida community, Toll Brothers at Bella Collina in Montverde, Fla. Home sales are underway and construction of the community’s nearly 7,000 square-foot, professionally-decorated model home is expected to begin shortly.

 

Located in a private natural haven just 30 minutes west of Orlando, Bella Collina is an exclusive lakefront and country club community in Montverde. Toll Brothers at Bella Collina includes one- and two-story, single-family estate homes surrounded by 1,900 acres of picturesque lakes and verdant hills. Home designs range from 4,296 to over 7,000 square feet featuring Coastal, Palm Beach, Mediterranean, and Transitional exteriors. Prices start at $1.1 million.

 

The luxury community’s highly-anticipated Montech estate model home will feature 6,996 square feet of luxury living, including 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, and a 3-car garage. The spacious, open concept floorplan includes a first-floor primary bedroom suite with dual walk-in closets, a two-story living room, casual dining, great room and gourmet kitchen. The second floor features a dual primary bedroom suite, additional spacious bedrooms and a loft open to the first floor. 

 

Residents will enjoy Bella Collina’s private amenities, including a world-class championship golf course designed by Sir Nick Faldo and an iconic 75,000 square-foot Tuscan-inspired clubhouse that sits atop one of Florida’s highest points. The resort-style sports complex includes two 75’ lap pools, a sun deck, a whirlpool spa, a covered terrace with bar & grill, 6 Har-Tru tennis courts, and a 3,000 square-foot fitness facility. Additional amenities include two full-service restaurants as well as smaller, private dining venues for special events featuring an artisan pizza oven, a wine room, and a cellar. A 7,000 square-foot banquet and ballroom facility with a private terrace is perfect for weddings and other celebrations.

 

“Bella Collina is a very special destination in Central Florida, and we are excited to bring our luxury estate homes to this community,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers Central Florida. “Toll Brothers at Bella Collina offers all-new home designs with tranquil views and lakefront homesites in a private, gated community. The community provides an outstanding lifestyle through its unparalleled and well-established amenities that residents can enjoy all year long.”

 

For more information, call 877-431-0444 or visit TollBrothersAtBellaCollina.com

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

 

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

 

 

 

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Newswire (TOLL-REG)

 

 

###

 

Attachment 

CONTACT: Andrea Meck
Toll Brothers
215-938-8169
ameck@tollbrothers.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Toll Brothers at Bella Collina Now Open for Sale in Montverde, Florida New Luxury Estate Community Offers All-New Home Designs in Picturesque SettingLake County, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest Central …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
GTX Corp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update
A strong first six months
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board