HIRU CORPORATION - Additional lowering of Authorized Common Stock

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Hiru Corporation (OTC PINK:HIRU), a Georgia corporation, has tasked its securities counsel with amending its articles of incorporation to lower its authorized Common Stock again, this time from …

Ms. Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states…"On July 15, 2021, we lowered our authorized common stock by 3,000,000,000 shares of Common Stock to 2,000,000,000 shares of Common Stock. Today we lowered it another 250,000,000 shares to 1,750,000,000. Again, this is further corporate action on our part is to provide additional benefits current shareholders and to become more attractive to future company acquisitions. This additional lowering was justified as we further analyzed our future corporate needs and requirements allowing us to make further adjustments to our capital structure.

"This additional corporate action strengthens our commitment to making the Company more attractive to future acquisitions and putting in place an even stricter anti-dilutive, pro market investor common stock structure."

Ms. Gavin further stated…"This additional decrease of 250,000,000 shares of Common Stock from our authorized will come with the same corporate promise not to conduct an increase in the amount of stock authorized for a minimum period of three calendar years. Additionally, moving forward, this additional move should confirm to our shareholders that we have again have no intention to dilute the issued and outstanding common stock except with regards to material acquisitions. Again, we have one goal as good corporate stewards…to maximize shareholder value."

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT US

Hiru Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol 'HIRU' (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, the Company has one wholly owned, operational subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("AZ Water"), which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Phoenix, Arizona. AZ Water operates a B2C website at https://azcustombottledwater.com/.

