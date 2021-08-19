checkAd

Single-use Bioreactors Market worth $8.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Single-use Bioreactors Market by Product (System, 2D, 3D Media Bag, Filtration Assemblies), Molecule (mAbs, Vaccine), Cell type (Mammalian, Bacteria), Application (R&D, Process Development), End User (Biopharma, CROs & CMOs) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Single-Use Bioreactors Market is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2026 from USD 3.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of SUBs among small companies and startups, reduced automation complexity, ease in the cultivation of marine organisms, reduced energy and water consumption, the growing biologics market, technological advancements in SUBs, and increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D are factors driving the growth of this market.

Single-use bioreactor systems accounted for the largest share of single-use bioreactors market

Based on product, the single-use bioreactors market is categorized into single-use bioreactor systems, single-use media bags, single-use filtration assemblies, and other products such as single-use vessels, tubing, connectors, control systems, and probes/sensors, among others. The single-use bioreactor systems segment dominated the single-use bioreactors market in 2020. SUB systems offer benefits such as lower capital investment, lower operating expenses, and lower environmental footprint, thus driving the growing adoption of these systems in biopharma applications.

Stirred-tank SUBs accounted for the largest share of single-use bioreactors market

Based on type, the single-use bioreactors market is categorized into wave-induced SUBs, stirred-tank SUBs, bubble-column SUBs, and other bioreactors such as hybrid bioreactors and SUBs with vertically perforated discs. The stirred-tank SUBs segment dominated the single-use bioreactors market in 2020. The stirred-tank SUBs are highly preferred in the cultivation of aerobic microbial cultures as it promote greater oxygen transfer and reduced engineering challenges such as heat removal, mass transfer, and higher agitation rates.

