Immunovia Publishes Report for the Second Quarter 2021

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") has today published its report for the second quarter 2021. It is available on Immunovia's website.

Patrik Dahlen, CEO:

"We started the quarter by applying for a Massachusetts State License and CLIA Certification of the Immunovia, Inc. laboratory in Marlborough. After the period we received final approval to start patient testing with IMMray PanCan-d in the US. We are now very pleased to have received the final approval of our laboratory and that we now can launch the IMMray PanCan-d as the first test in the market dedicated to early detection of pancreatic cancer. This is a major milestone and advancement for the company."

Telephone conference

Investors, analysts and media are invited to a telephone conference with web presentation today at 16:30 CEST.

CEO Patrik Dahlen will present Immunovia and comment on the interim report.

Medical Director Dr. Thomas King, Sr. Marketing Director US Cindy Callahan and CEO Patrik Dahlen will also provide an update about the marketing plans following the launch of the IMMray PanCan-d test. The presentations will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session.

To participate in the telephone conference, please call:

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 74
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 90 31
United States: +1 631 913 14 22 PIN: 38748855#
Belgium: +32 240 358 51
Denmark: +45 787 232 52
France: +33 170 750 775
Germany: +49 692 222 391 66
Norway: +47 239 639 38
Switzerland: +41 225 805 976
Netherlands: +31 207 219 496

Link to the webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/14001

Following the telephone conference, a recording will be available on Immunovia's website (www.immunovia.com).

For more information, please contact:
Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia
Email: patrik.dahlen@immunovia.com
Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

This is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00 CET on August 19, 2021.

About Immunovia
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for high risk groups in pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1.

In 2017, Immunovia, Inc. was established in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA. The IMMray PanCan-d test, the first blood-based test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer on the market, is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com. The European launch plan will be communicated during the second half of 2021.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.                                                                            

