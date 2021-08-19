Barber-Nichols Welcomes Congressman Perlmutter and Mayor Williams at Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Opening its State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility

BN has experienced solid growth over the last several years by designing and developing critical subsystems for a variety of applications including undersea power & propulsion systems, thermal management systems, space-based applications, and advanced power generation & energy storage. To facilitate its growth, BN acquired property adjacent to the current campus and completed construction of the new building in early 2021. To support its growth plans, BN is looking for qualified machinists, technicians, and engineers from the Denver-metro area interested in being a part of a dynamic organization with an eye on the future to add to its growing team.

Barber-Nichols LLC (BN) , a wholly owned subsidiary of Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) , hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its innovative new 43,000 sq ft, world-class manufacturing facility. Congressman Ed Perlmutter (CO-7) and Mayor Marc Williams joined the celebration of this significant milestone for the company. BN worked with Ware Malcomb and Brinkmann Constructors to design and build the advanced manufacturing facility to support BN’s growing customer programs. The facility further demonstrates BN’s continued commitment to advancing its engineering capability and manufacturing footprint in Colorado.

Congressman Perlmutter noted, “It was a privilege to join Barber-Nichols as they celebrate the opening of their new manufacturing facility in Arvada. The completion of this building is a great milestone, and I commend the Barber-Nichols team on their success as they continue to expand operations into a diverse array of industries and create good-paying jobs for our community.”

Matt Malone, General Manager of BN, commented, “Our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility has successfully transformed our campus vision into reality. A special thank you to Ware Malcomb for the purpose-centric design, Brinkmann Constructors for the flawless construction execution and all our employees for the novel layout and process flow ideas. The new facility successfully links the office and manufacturing environments to enhance team collaboration, co-locates critical equipment to improve utilization and deliver velocity, and also integrates new advanced manufacturing equipment to further niche capabilities. Our next phase will focus on implementing a skills-based training program for our employees to bring additional education and learning opportunity inside these walls. The facility showcases our continued investment in advanced manufacturing in Colorado and will ensure prosperity for our community, employees, suppliers and customers.”

About Barber-Nichols LLC

Barber-Nichols LLC (BN) specializes in the design and production of turbomachinery systems for aerospace, cryogenic, defense, energy, and a variety of commercial applications. Products include systems with specialty compressors, fans, pumps, turbines, generators, motors, controllers, and more. BN has the ability to manage projects from design and analysis to prototyping and production. Since 1966 BN has been combining innovation with technical expertise to develop turbomachinery solutions for a growing array of diverse fields.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical, highly-engineered equipment for the defense, energy, chemical/petrochemical, aerospace/space, medical, and technology industries. The Company’s Graham and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenics, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as the Company’s responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on the Company can be found. Additional information on its Barber-Nichols' brand can be found at www.barber-nichols.com.

