checkAd

Barber-Nichols Welcomes Congressman Perlmutter and Mayor Williams at Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Opening its State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 16:30  |  23   |   |   

Barber-Nichols LLC (BN), a wholly owned subsidiary of Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its innovative new 43,000 sq ft, world-class manufacturing facility. Congressman Ed Perlmutter (CO-7) and Mayor Marc Williams joined the celebration of this significant milestone for the company. BN worked with Ware Malcomb and Brinkmann Constructors to design and build the advanced manufacturing facility to support BN’s growing customer programs. The facility further demonstrates BN’s continued commitment to advancing its engineering capability and manufacturing footprint in Colorado.

BN has experienced solid growth over the last several years by designing and developing critical subsystems for a variety of applications including undersea power & propulsion systems, thermal management systems, space-based applications, and advanced power generation & energy storage. To facilitate its growth, BN acquired property adjacent to the current campus and completed construction of the new building in early 2021. To support its growth plans, BN is looking for qualified machinists, technicians, and engineers from the Denver-metro area interested in being a part of a dynamic organization with an eye on the future to add to its growing team.

Congressman Perlmutter noted, “It was a privilege to join Barber-Nichols as they celebrate the opening of their new manufacturing facility in Arvada. The completion of this building is a great milestone, and I commend the Barber-Nichols team on their success as they continue to expand operations into a diverse array of industries and create good-paying jobs for our community.”

Matt Malone, General Manager of BN, commented, “Our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility has successfully transformed our campus vision into reality. A special thank you to Ware Malcomb for the purpose-centric design, Brinkmann Constructors for the flawless construction execution and all our employees for the novel layout and process flow ideas. The new facility successfully links the office and manufacturing environments to enhance team collaboration, co-locates critical equipment to improve utilization and deliver velocity, and also integrates new advanced manufacturing equipment to further niche capabilities. Our next phase will focus on implementing a skills-based training program for our employees to bring additional education and learning opportunity inside these walls. The facility showcases our continued investment in advanced manufacturing in Colorado and will ensure prosperity for our community, employees, suppliers and customers.”

About Barber-Nichols LLC

Barber-Nichols LLC (BN) specializes in the design and production of turbomachinery systems for aerospace, cryogenic, defense, energy, and a variety of commercial applications. Products include systems with specialty compressors, fans, pumps, turbines, generators, motors, controllers, and more. BN has the ability to manage projects from design and analysis to prototyping and production. Since 1966 BN has been combining innovation with technical expertise to develop turbomachinery solutions for a growing array of diverse fields.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical, highly-engineered equipment for the defense, energy, chemical/petrochemical, aerospace/space, medical, and technology industries. The Company’s Graham and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenics, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as the Company’s responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on the Company can be found. Additional information on its Barber-Nichols’ brand can be found at www.barber-nichols.com.

Graham Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Barber-Nichols Welcomes Congressman Perlmutter and Mayor Williams at Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Opening its State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility Barber-Nichols LLC (BN), a wholly owned subsidiary of Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its innovative new 43,000 sq ft, world-class manufacturing facility. Congressman Ed Perlmutter (CO-7) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21Graham Corporation to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 26, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Graham Corporation Appoints Daniel J. Thoren as President and Chief Executive Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Graham Corporation Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Graham Corporation Declares $0.11 per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Graham Corporation Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten