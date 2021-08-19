checkAd

Avicanna Announces Closing of Secured Debt Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Avicanna”) (TSX: AVCN) is pleased to announce closing of the previously announced secured term loan financing (the “Term Loan”) in the principal amount of $2,118,000. The Term Loan is subject to an original issue discount of approximately 15%, such that $1,800,000 was advanced by the lender thereof (the “Lender”) to the Company. The Term Loan is due October 19, 2022.

The terms of the Term Loan are consistent with those previously disclosed in the Company’s press release of August 3, 2021 (the “Prior Release”). As contemplated in the Prior Release, in connection with the Term Loan, the Company intends to issue common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) to the Lender following a full revocation of the failure-to-file cease trade order (the “FFCTO”) issued by the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) on June 11, 2021 in respect of the Company and the resumption of trading of the common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”).

As previously announced, the OSC issued an order dated July 30, 2021 partially revoking the FFCTO, which permitted the Company to complete the transactions contemplated by the Term Loan, including the issuance of the Warrants. The FFCTO continues to apply in all other respects.

The Warrants to be issued and any Common Shares issued on exercise thereof will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the issuance of the Warrants in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional resale restriction may be applicable under the laws of other jurisdictions.

The Term Loan and issuance of the Warrants are subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the final approval of the TSX.

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is a diversified and vertically integrated Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments.

Avicanna is an established leader in cannabinoid research and development, which it primarily conducts at its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, Canada and in collaboration with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. In addition to its developing pharmaceutical pipeline, Avicanna’s team of experts have developed and commercialized several industry leading product lines, including:

