Dr. Southey and Dr. Zarrebini Join M2Bio Sciences and Establish M2Bio Blockchain Research and Technology Group

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update:

WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, in partnership with Catena. MBA, has formed the M2Bio Blockchain Research and Technology Group. The company is committed to its long-term vision and mission to improve quality of life through the use of robust science and emerging technologies. The implementation of blockchain solutions (widely accepted as adding significant traceability and data integrity) will challenge the existing functional-emotional orientation of the industry, and aim to reconstruct market boundaries and create new market opportunities.

The company is equally committed to value creation for local communities and has recently received an endorsement from the Lesotho government to develop blockchain projects that support these endeavours.

In its first phases, a seed-to-sale provenance tool for CBD and related products enables M2Bio and the Kingdom of Lesotho to bring trusted bioceutical to the global market. That said, the Research Group has aspirations that are far more wide-reaching.

With an already broad range of retail products, M2Bio's blockchain solution is perfectly positioned to enhance existing supply chains for chocolate, coffee, tea, olive oils, honey and the myriad of hemp and mycelium related items which are derived from their manufacturing processes.

Additionally, as an organization focused on sustainability and biodegradable packaging, M2Bio will support both supply and consumption chains to provide traceability throughout the circular economy. M2Bio has recently launched a range of NFT's which unlocked ownership of the world's first fully compostable surf board.

The Blockchain Research and Technology Group is working with leading edge technologies and global leaders to provide a modular and widely applicable solution which can cut across all industry supply chains.

The new division is headed up by:

Dr. Stewart Southey, a senior partner at Catena, received his MBBCh from The University of the Witwatersrand and completed his postgraduate Anesthesiology training in the UK where he was awarded Fellowship of the Royal College of Anesthetists. Although still practicing as a part time clinician, his passion for innovation in healthcare led him to graduate with an MBA and subsequently an MSc (cum laude) in Digital Currencies and Blockchain. Much of his work focuses on the use of blockchain technology in healthcare.

