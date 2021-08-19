checkAd

Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Declares Third Quarter Distribution of $0.05 Per Share

The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE American: GGO) (the “Board of Trustees”) (the “Fund”) declared a $0.05 per share cash distribution payable on September 23, 2021 to common shareholders of record on September 16, 2021.

The Fund’s distribution policy is to pay a quarterly distribution of an amount to be determined by the Board of Trustees. If necessary, the Fund will pay an adjusting distribution in December which includes any additional income and net realized capital gains in excess of the quarterly distributions for that year to satisfy the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies.

Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the distribution policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

The Board of Trustees has approved an issuer tender offer to purchase for cash all of the Fund’s issued and outstanding common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.001 per share (the “Shares”) (the “Offer”). The Offer commenced on August 3, 2021 and will expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on September 24, 2021, unless otherwise extended. Subject to various terms and conditions described in offering materials distributed to shareholders, purchases will be made at a price equal to 98% of the net asset value per Share determined as of the close of the regular trading session of the NYSE American, the principal market on which the Shares are traded, on the last business day prior to the day the offer expires. The terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in an Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal, and related documents.

In addition, the Board of Trustees authorized the redemption of all outstanding Series A Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The Series A Preferred Shares will be redeemed at $40.0055 per share, which consists of a liquidation preference of $40.00 per share plus $0.0055 per share representing accumulated and unpaid dividends and distributions to the redemption date of September 27, 2021.

