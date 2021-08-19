Tiptree Inc. to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 25th

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) (“Tiptree”) today announced Sandra Bell, CFO and Scott McKinney, Investor Relations will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 25 th , 2021. Tiptree’s presentation will be webcasted and is scheduled to be available at 8:00 am ET on August 25 th . The presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of Tiptree's website: http://www.tiptreeinc.com and on the IDEAS conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com .

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “Sponsored BY Investors, FOR Investors” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets and other investments. Our principal operating business, Fortegra, is a leading specialty insurance program underwriter and service provider, which focuses on niche business lines and fee-oriented services. We also allocate capital to a diverse group of select investments that we refer to as Tiptree Capital. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com.

