Tooling Board Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 0.4 Billion in 2026, Says a New Study from Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Tooling Board Market by End-Use Industry Type (Transportation, Aerospace, Wind Energy, Marine, and Others), by Product Type (Epoxy Tooling Board and Polyurethane Tooling Board), by Application Type (Composite Applications and Non-Composite Applications [Design & Styling, Model & Tooling, and Others]), by Density Type (600-800 kg/m3, 800-1000 kg/m3 and above 1000 kg/m3), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's tooling board market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. After a continuous interest in our tooling board market report from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to further accentuate our research scope to the tooling board market to provide the most crystal-clear picture of the market. The report segments and analyses the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Tooling Board Market: Highlights

Tooling boards are generally made from polymer-filled materials, when these boards are bonded together, they shape larger blocks which are used to produce molds, prototypes, and master models. There are mainly two types of tooling boards widely used across industries, namely epoxy tooling boards and polyurethane tooling boards.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for tooling boards varies from industry to industry. Transportation and aerospace industries, the two major markets, witnessed hefty declines amid the pandemic, whereas wind energy and marine industries, relatively small markets, witnessed lesser declines over the same period. Overall, the global tooling board market experienced a low double-digit decline in 2020, reaching a value below US$ 0.3 billion.