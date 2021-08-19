checkAd

CC Sabathia Joins Professional Golfers Max Homa and Will Zalatoris in Gillette Deodorant’s The 72 Club

Gillette Deodorant (NYSE: PG) announced today that baseball icon CC Sabathia will join Max Homa and Will Zalatoris in The 72 Club, a nationwide initiative to help golfers of all skill levels feel and play their best.

“Golf has been a huge part of my life since retiring from baseball, which makes it even more exciting to join Gillette Deodorant for The 72 Club,” said Sabathia. “I’m always looking for ways to perform at my best on the links, and it’s awesome that Gillette Deodorant is giving all golfers another way to be recognized for working on their game and rewarded for getting closer to par.”

Starting on August 29, Golfers can join The 72 Club by registering with TheGrint, a leading golf scoring app with millions of downloads worldwide. With TheGrint, golfers can track their scores, earn their place in The 72 Club by shooting a net 72, and receive a personalized email featuring a special offer on Gillette Deodorant. In addition, 100 random winners will also receive a Gillette 72 Club golf shirt.

“We're excited about partnering with Gillette on The 72 Club," said Jose Torbay, CEO and Co-Founder, TheGrint. "Our mission at TheGrint is to change the way people experience the game on and off the course, and we believe that this program and our partnership provide golfers with that type of opportunity."

Previous to signing up via TheGrint, players had the chance to be inducted into The 72 Club by participating in Nextgengolf’s City Tour, which annually provides casual and competitive golf leagues for thousands of players and is led by PGA Professionals nationwide. Nextgengolf is a wholly owned subsidiary of the PGA of America. Gillette Deodorant will be a lead sponsor of the season-ending City Tour Championship Sept. 4-5, at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin (site of the 44th Ryder Cup), giving amateurs a chance to play a world-class course.

Gillette and Nextgengolf are celebrating via social media those golfers who have shot a 72 or better in qualifying tournaments, and will award a select number of random winners custom wedges. Gillette will also enhance the championship with title sponsorship of the event’s kickoff party on Sept. 3, 72 Club-themed onsite experiences and prizing opportunities for golfers, special gift boxes featuring a Gillette-branded golf hat and a sample of Invisible Solid Deodorant, and by inducting its winners into The 72 Club. Golfers who are interested in learning more about The 72 Club can visit Nextgengolf.

