EANS-Tip Announcement UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act - ATTACHMENT
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The company UNIQA Insurance Group AG is declaring the following financial
reports below:
Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 19.08.2021
Publication Location:
https://www.uniqagroup.com/gruppe/versicherung/media/files/UNIQA_2Q_2021_e.pdf
Further inquiry note:
Stefan Glinz
Untere Donaustraße 21
1029 Wien
Tel: (+43 1) 211 75 - 3773
Fax: (+43 1) 211 75 - 793773
E-Mail: investor.relations@uniqa.at
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Attachments with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/139/8/10776277/1/20210819_UNIQA_Halbjah
resbericht_adhoc_EN_Vorschau.pdf
issuer: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
A-1029 Wien
phone: 01/211 75-0
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@uniqa.at
WWW: http://www.uniqagroup.com
ISIN: AT0000821103
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/110342/4998279
OTS: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
