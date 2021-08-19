checkAd

Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Set to Launch a New Industry Leading Website This September

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice is excited to announce that it will launch a new, industry-leading website this September. With online sports betting revenues in the United States expected to reach nearly $40 billion dollars by 2033 as projected by Goldman Sachs, VegasWINNERS wanted to invest in its infrastructure to capitalize on this exponential growth.

The new site is based entirely on feedback directly from both amateur and serious professional sports bettors. VegasWINNERS CEO Wayne Allyn Root stated, "We have built literally the perfect site for sports bettors, with every feature they wanted and needed, all based on their feedback. We are ready to launch in September to coincide with the start of the first-ever 18 week NFL season." The new website will feature weekly Krush House™ video content co-hosted by Frank Nicotero, former NFL quarterback, ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury and Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas sports gambling" and "America's oddsmaker". To date, "Krush House™" special guests have included MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, former NFL quarterback, NFC player of the year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former MLB All-Star relief pitcher and studio analyst Mitch 'Wild Thing' Williams, former 2X NCAA basketball assist leader, former ESPN NBA analyst and current Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb, the original 'Bad Boy' NBA champion power forward Rick Mahorn and former 5X New York Yankees All-Star, Coach and New York Mets Manager Willie Randolph. The new website will include daily sports handicapping selections from 21 expert handicappers and will transparently display every selection released by each of the handicappers, streamline the checkout process for customers, and enable users to purchase long-term subscriptions of varying lengths, from three days to a full year.

Wayne Allyn Root further stated, "I have proudly served my handicapping clients for 36 years and wanted to deliver to them the absolute best website experience from a customer's perspective. Over the last few months, we received great feedback from our clients about what
they desired in a website, and we are putting it all into our new VegasWINNERS.com. When the new site launches in September, there will be selections - both premium and free - available from 21 expert handicappers; a Yesterday's Results page to show all the selections and analysis; a leaderboard to display the top-ranked handicappers; and a Best Bets page to set forth each handicapper's #1 active play. And, on top of all this, we will have around-the-clock customer service."

