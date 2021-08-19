Plug and Play Presents 92 Startups For Their Fall 2021 Batches

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play has chosen 92 startups for their Fall 2021 batches. These companies have been selected into one of the following programs that run through October: Agtech , Brand & Retail , Food & Beverage , Media & Advertising , New Materials & Packaging , and Supply Chain . Out of the 92 chosen startups, 47% of the startups are based outside the U.S., representing a variety of countries including Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Germany, India, the U.K., and more. The full list of startups can be found on Plug and Play's website: https://bit.ly/pnptcfall2021

"We have been lucky enough to invest in 22 startups that became unicorns, many of which have gone through programs like these 92 startups we just accepted today," said George Damouny, Partner at Plug and Play Ventures. "We are thrilled to be able to connect these amazing startups to corporations who are prioritizing innovation. Through these programs, these startups will have unprecedented access to our corporate partners and we are excited to play a small part in their success, hoping to invest in many of them along the way."