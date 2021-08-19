checkAd

Parade Introduces USB Type-C Hub with HDMI & Power Delivery

Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan OTC: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface, video display, and touch controller IC supplier, announces the PS188, a USB 3.2 Hub chip with integrated DisplayPort 1.4a to HDMI 2.0 converter and dual USB Power Delivery 3.0 controllers. The PS188 upstream facing port supports USB 3.2 (Gen 2x1) and DP Alternate Mode while downstream ports offer HDMI 2.0, two USB 3.2 (Gen 2x1) ports as well as an additional USB 2.0-only port. The two integrated Power Delivery controllers provide full PD 3.0 functionality to the upstream port and one downstream USB Type-C port.

The PS188 represents the first fruits from Parade’s 2020 acquisition of Fresco Logic and combines Parade’s video expertise with Fresco’s USB Hub and Power Delivery technologies. PS188 joins Parade’s lineup alongside the PS186 DP to HDMI protocol converter, the FL5500 USB 3.2 hub and the FL7112 USB Type-C PD 3.0 Controller.

“PS188 is a unique product that demonstrates Parade’s commitment to expanding our roadmap to address a broader application space,” says Jimmy Chiu, Executive VP of Marketing at Parade Technologies. “The high level of integration of the PS188 significantly simplifies the design of dongles, mobile docks, and other innovative products, offering improved time-to-market for our customers.”

Availability

The PS188 is currently sampling with production to follow later this year. It is available in an 8mm x 12mm 100-pin QFN package.

About Parade Technologies

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of increasingly used high-speed and display interface standards used in network and storage systems, computers, automotive, consumer electronics, and display panels. Parade is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (TPEx) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of signal conditioning and protocol expansion IC products serves the growing demand for high speed data integrity solutions for HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, and PCI Express interface applications.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that enable competitive system capabilities. Parade is also a key contributor to industry standards development organizations. The company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior signal integrity as well as improved system integration and power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.




