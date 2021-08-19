checkAd

CACI Announces ‘Competing Revolutions in Military Affairs Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Information Age Conflict’ Symposium

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 17:00  |  21   |   |   

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that registration is now open for the 14th symposium in the Asymmetric Threat Symposium series on national security challenges, titled “Competing Revolutions in Military Affairs: Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Information Age Conflict,” to be held at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. and virtually, broadcast live on Oct. 19, 2021.

The symposium will feature the following confirmed speakers:

  • The Honorable Susan M. Gordon, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence of the United States of America
  • The Honorable Ryan D. McCarthy, former Secretary of the U.S. Army
  • General Paul Selva, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
  • Lieutenant General Karen Gibson, U.S. Army (Ret.), U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms and former Deputy Director of National Intelligence of National Security Partnerships
  • Lieutenant General Jack Shanahan, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), former Director of the Department of Defense Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC)
  • Lieutenant General Michael K. Nagata, U.S. Army (Ret.), CACI Corporate Strategic Advisor and former Director of Strategic Operational Planning for the National Counterterrorism Center

At the heart of 21st century great power competition are rival efforts by the United States and its competitors to revolutionize military affairs in an era of transformative technologies. Cutting across all these technologies is the need for digital modernization, including artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML). Without AI/ML, no nation will be able to successfully compete economically, politically, or militarily in an increasingly data-driven and data-defined world. Effective creation and adoption of AI/ML capabilities will ultimately prove decisive if the United States hopes to effectively use emerging technologies to protect and defend against the efforts of near peer adversaries.

To register, visit the Asymmetric Threat website at https://www.asymmetricthreat.net/. Please note: registration is subject to approval, and applicants will be contacted upon confirmation of their approved registration.

The Asymmetric Threat Symposium series was established in 2008 by Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board from 2007 to 2021, who passed away Jan. 2021, and Dr. Warren Phillips, Lead Director on CACI’s Board of Directors, as a forum for furthering the national dialogue on asymmetric threats to national security. Today, CACI’s Asymmetric Threat Symposium continues as an informative dialogue among industry leaders enabling the delivery of expertise and technology.

Learn more about the legacy and significance of the symposia series, as well as prior symposia reports and thought leadership: www.asymmetricthreat.net.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Company News

Caci International Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CACI Announces ‘Competing Revolutions in Military Affairs Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Information Age Conflict’ Symposium CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that registration is now open for the 14th symposium in the Asymmetric Threat Symposium series on national security challenges, titled “Competing Revolutions in Military Affairs: Artificial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21CACI International to Participate in Raymond James 2021 Diversified Industrials Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21CACI Launches New CM62 Micro Gimbal for Efficient and Enhanced Situational Awareness
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year and Issues Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21CACI Appoints Major General Peter Gallagher, U.S. Army (Ret.) as Lead for National Security Technology Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21CACI Awarded $96 Million Task Order to Modernize the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Information Systems
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21CACI Showcases Mission Technology for U.S. Navy at Sea-Air-Space in National Harbor, Maryland
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21CACI Awarded $496 Million Contract to Provide Automated Test System Support to the U.S. Air Force
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten