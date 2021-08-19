CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI ) announced today that registration is now open for the 14th symposium in the Asymmetric Threat Symposium series on national security challenges, titled “Competing Revolutions in Military Affairs: Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Information Age Conflict,” to be held at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. and virtually, broadcast live on Oct. 19, 2021.

The Honorable Susan M. Gordon, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence of the United States of America

The Honorable Ryan D. McCarthy, former Secretary of the U.S. Army

General Paul Selva, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Lieutenant General Karen Gibson, U.S. Army (Ret.), U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms and former Deputy Director of National Intelligence of National Security Partnerships

Lieutenant General Jack Shanahan, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), former Director of the Department of Defense Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC)

Lieutenant General Michael K. Nagata, U.S. Army (Ret.), CACI Corporate Strategic Advisor and former Director of Strategic Operational Planning for the National Counterterrorism Center

At the heart of 21st century great power competition are rival efforts by the United States and its competitors to revolutionize military affairs in an era of transformative technologies. Cutting across all these technologies is the need for digital modernization, including artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML). Without AI/ML, no nation will be able to successfully compete economically, politically, or militarily in an increasingly data-driven and data-defined world. Effective creation and adoption of AI/ML capabilities will ultimately prove decisive if the United States hopes to effectively use emerging technologies to protect and defend against the efforts of near peer adversaries.

To register, visit the Asymmetric Threat website at https://www.asymmetricthreat.net/. Please note: registration is subject to approval, and applicants will be contacted upon confirmation of their approved registration.

The Asymmetric Threat Symposium series was established in 2008 by Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board from 2007 to 2021, who passed away Jan. 2021, and Dr. Warren Phillips, Lead Director on CACI’s Board of Directors, as a forum for furthering the national dialogue on asymmetric threats to national security. Today, CACI’s Asymmetric Threat Symposium continues as an informative dialogue among industry leaders enabling the delivery of expertise and technology.

Learn more about the legacy and significance of the symposia series, as well as prior symposia reports and thought leadership: www.asymmetricthreat.net.

