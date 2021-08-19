checkAd

BioSig’s Signal Processing System for Arrhythmia Care To Be Featured At The Kansas City Heart Rhythm Symposium

A physician user from a leading medical center of excellence will present the technology and discuss recent clinical data

Westport, CT, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that it would participate in the Kansas City Heart Rhythm Symposium, due to take place on August 21-22, 2021 at the Overland Park Convention Center.

The Company’s clinical and commercial teams will host product demonstrations that will showcase the latest clinical data and the newest software features of its PURE EP(tm) System, the non-invasive class II device that aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in electrophysiology.  The Company’s technology will also be featured in a presentation at the Technology Theater during the Symposium. 

The presentation titled “PURE EP(tm) - A New Standard in Signal Processing” will be conducted during the sessions beginning at noon on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Technology Theatre. Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D., a cardiac electrophysiologist at the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute and one of the most experienced users of BioSig’s PURE EP(tm) System, will speak about the ongoing challenges electrophysiology labs face today and how the PURE EP(tm) System addresses those long-standing limitations. The presentations will also feature the key findings and conclusions of the PURE EP 2.0 trial. The presentation will be made available on the Company’s website on Monday, August 23, 2021.

“We are pleased to participate in the Kansas City Heart Rhythm Symposium. Over the past several months, we have made significant progress, including a very strong response at the recent Heart Rhythm Society Convention in Boston. We’re looking forward to building on that momentum and showcasing the strength and differentiation of our technology. We would like to thank Dr. Amin Al-Ahmad for his continued clinical support and to Dr. Dhanunjaya Lakkireddy, the Symposium’s course director and current PURE EP(tm) user, for his leadership during this important industry event,” commented Olivier Chaudoir, Senior Director of Marketing at BioSig Technologies, Inc.

