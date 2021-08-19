checkAd

Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Acquisition of Alion Science and Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 17:05  |  31   |   |   

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Alion Science and Technology, a technology-driven solutions provider located in McLean, Virginia, from Veritas Capital, a leading investor in companies operating at the intersection of technology and government.

Alion provides advanced engineering and R&D services in the areas of ISR, military training and simulation, cyber and data analytics and other next-generation technology based solutions to the global defense marketplace. Alion has more than 3,200 employees with over 80% of employees maintaining security clearances.

“Alion greatly expands our ability to provide leading-edge solutions to the nation’s most complex national security challenges,” said Andy Green, HII executive vice president and president of HII’s Technical Solutions division. “Alion is a perfect complement to our existing capabilities in the technology-driven defense and federal solutions space. The services and products they provide are directly in line with the strategic focus that we have articulated for Technical Solutions. Most importantly, we are excited to welcome such a widely respected group of experts to our team.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides mission-critical national security solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs about 44,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. Factors that may cause such differences include: our ability to realize the anticipated synergies, growth prospects and other benefits of the Alion acquisition, including the risk that the anticipated benefits from the Alion acquisition may not be realized within the expected time period or at all; competition from larger or more established companies in the relevant markets; our ability to retain and hire key personnel; challenges, risks and costs associated with integrating the operations of Alion; changes in government and customer priorities and requirements (including government budgetary constraints, shifts in defense spending, and changes in customer short-range and long-range plans); our ability to estimate our future contract costs and perform our contracts effectively; changes in procurement processes and government regulations and our ability to comply with such requirements; our ability to deliver our products and services at an affordable life cycle cost and compete within our markets; natural and environmental disasters and political instability; our ability to execute our strategic plan, including with respect to share repurchases, dividends, capital expenditures and strategic acquisitions; adverse economic conditions in the United States and globally; health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in key estimates and assumptions regarding our pension and retiree health care costs; security threats, including cyber security threats, and related disruptions; and other risk factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to predict at this time or that we currently do not expect to have a material adverse effect on our business, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we may make. This release also contains non-GAAP financial measures and includes a GAAP reconciliation of these financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as being more important than comparable GAAP measures.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Acquisition of Alion Science and Technology NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Alion Science and Technology, a technology-driven solutions provider located in McLean, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
GTX Corp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update
A strong first six months
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board