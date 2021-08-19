checkAd

As the New School Year Approaches, California Virtual Academies is Prepared to Encourage Student Success

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 17:30  |  23   |   |   

California Virtual Academies (CAVA), a network of nine virtual charter schools, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students in grades K-12 a tailored education that challenges and motivates them. CAVA’s teachers and students will hop online to start the 2021-2022 school year Monday, August 23.

“Our teachers are the most dedicated educators I know. Each year at CAVA, I see our students thrive because of our teachers’ commitment to quality education for every student,” said April Warren, CAVA’s Head of Schools. “I know this is going to be a great year, and I am grateful we can continue to provide California families with a consistent, impactful education despite the uncertainty in the world.”

CAVA offers an individualized approach to learning, delivering rich, challenging curriculum designed to assist students who seek different pathways to education. The state licensed teachers are experienced in creating an engaging online environment. Despite a reported “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like CAVA experienced lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students who attend CAVA also have the opportunity to prepare for their next season of life in the Career Prep Program. Through the program, they can enroll in career-related classes designed to help them discover their passions and learn about various fields. This year, CAVA is offering classes in Arts, Media, and Entertainment, Business and Finance, Health Science and Medical Technology and more. While students work towards graduation, they can earn valuable, practical experience that gives them an advantage in the work force.

All families have made difficult decisions regarding their child’s education in the last year. Many families experienced online learning for the first time, and realized it is an exceptional option that caters to student success. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school choices. CAVA offers an online school choice for families seeking academic challenge, personalized learning, and individual growth.

CAVA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about CAVA and how to enroll, visit cava.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About California Virtual Academies

California Virtual Academies are nine independent online public charter schools that use the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). The California Virtual Academies are: CAVA @ Fresno, CAVA @ Kings, CAVA @ Los Angeles, CAVA @ Maricopa, CAVA @ San Diego, CAVA @ San Joaquin, CAVA @ San Mateo, CAVA @ Sonoma and CAVA @ Sutter. Families do not pay tuition for a student to attend an online public school. Common household items and office supplies like printer ink and paper are not provided. Our enrollment consultants can help address your technological and computer questions and needs. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about CAVA, visit https://cava.k12.com/.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

As the New School Year Approaches, California Virtual Academies is Prepared to Encourage Student Success California Virtual Academies (CAVA), a network of nine virtual charter schools, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students in grades K-12 a tailored education that challenges and motivates them. CAVA’s teachers and students will hop …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
CytoDyn Provides Update on Rosenbaum/Patterson Group Litigation
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 UhrAmid the Uncertainty, Ohio Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Stride to Present at the BMO 2021 Technology Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21As the New School Year Approaches, Insight Schools of California Is Ready to Help Students Succeed
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Utah Virtual Academy Ready to Help Students Navigate These Uncertain Times in Education
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21As the New School Year Approaches, Arkansas Virtual Academy Is Ready to Help Students Succeed
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Chamberlain University and Stride Set High School Students on the Path to Nursing Careers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Following a Challenging School Year, Cyber Academy of South Carolina Is Ready to Persevere Through Another
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico Ready to Help Students Navigate These Uncertain Times in Education
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Trust the Leader in Online School, Ohio Digital Learning School is Ready to Start the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Virginia Virtual Academy Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten