Director/PDMR Shareholding

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
19 August 2021

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that it has been notified of market purchases of shares on 19 August 2021 by Judith MacKenzie and Nick Hawthorn, both fund managers and PDMRs of the Company.

Judith MacKenzie purchased 14,783 ordinary shares at a price of 73.90p per share and now (including connected persons) holds 130,525 shares in the Company.

Nick Hawthorn purchased 13,923 ordinary shares at a price of 71.60p per share and now holds 64,814 shares in the Company.

1  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)  Name   Judith MacKenzie
2  Reason for the notification 
a)  Position/status   Lead Fund Manager
b)  Initial notification /Amendment  Initial Notification
3  Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a)  Name  Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
b)  LEI  213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
4  Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ORDINARY SHARES IN OF 0.1P EACH 
  Identification code ISIN:  GB00BF0SCX52 
b)  Nature of the transaction   MARKET PURCHASE OF 14,783 ORDINARY SHARES.
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)   Price(s)
