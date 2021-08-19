Director/PDMR Shareholding

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that it has been notified of market purchases of shares on 19 August 2021 by Judith MacKenzie and Nick Hawthorn, both fund managers and PDMRs of the Company.

Judith MacKenzie purchased 14,783 ordinary shares at a price of 73.90p per share and now (including connected persons) holds 130,525 shares in the Company.

Nick Hawthorn purchased 13,923 ordinary shares at a price of 71.60p per share and now holds 64,814 shares in the Company.