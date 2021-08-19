checkAd

Astaxanthin Market worth $965 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Astaxanthin Market by Source (Natural, Synthetic), Form (Dry, Liquid), Method of Production (Microalgae Cultivation, Chemical Synthesis, Fermentation), Application (Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Astaxanthin Market is projected to reach USD 965 million by 2026, from USD 647 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Astaxanthin is recognized as the most powerful antioxidant in nature, wherein according to a 2019 report by NCBI, astaxanthin has established its benefits as a vital nutrient for human consumption. Its unique structure helps it to scavenge free radicals and protect the body against oxidative damage. Therefore, it is called a super antioxidant. Apart from imparting antioxidant properties, astaxanthin is also beneficial to the eyes, heart, and skin, and has anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, and anti-diabetic properties. Some of the key factors driving the growth of astaxanthin across the globe include beneficial effects on the healthcare sector, the growth of the end-user industries, and rising innovative technology developments for the extraction of astaxanthin.

The natural astaxanthin is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The natural segment is projected to witness high growth as astaxanthin extracted from natural sources offer enhanced antioxidant properties as compared to synthetic astaxanthin. In addition, consumers are willing to spend more to get higher-quality products. Astaxanthin derived from natural sources is majorly utilized for human consumption as a nutraceutical ingredient and dietary supplements. As the demand for natural astaxanthin is increasing, manufacturers are focusing on extracting astaxanthin from micro-algal sources, which is a cheaper process as compared to the traditional extraction from botanical materials.

