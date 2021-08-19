checkAd

Inovalon Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – INOV

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) to an equity consortium consisting of Nordic Capital, Insight Partners, 22C Capital, Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon (collectively, the “Consortium”) is fair to Inovalon shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of Class A common stock or Class B common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages Inovalon shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Inovalon and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Inovalon shareholders; (2) determine whether the Consortium is underpaying for Inovalon; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Inovalon shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Inovalon shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

