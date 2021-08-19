checkAd

American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 17:35  |  17   |   |   

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $.11 per share. The dividend is payable to the Company’s Class A and Class B Shareholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2021, to be paid on or about December 3, 2021.

About American Software, Inc.

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), through its operating entities, delivers an innovative technical platform with AI-powered capabilities for supply chain management and advanced retail planning that is accelerating digital supply chain optimization from product concept to customer availability. Logility, Inc. is helping large enterprise companies transform their supply chain operations to gain a competitive advantage. Recognized for its high-touch approach to customer service, rapid implementations and industry-leading return on investment (ROI), Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Demand Management, Inc. delivers affordable, easy-to-use supply chain planning solutions designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service and reduce inventory to maximize profits and lower costs. Demand Management serves customers such as Siemens Healthcare, AutomationDirect.com and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. New Generation Computing, Inc. powers the digital supply chain to enable apparel brand owners and retailers to maximize revenue and profit by accelerating lead times, streamlining product development, and optimizing sourcing and distribution. NGC customers include Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Fanatics, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste and Spanx. The comprehensive American Software supply chain and retail planning portfolio delivered in the cloud includes advanced analytics, supply chain visibility, demand, inventory and replenishment planning, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), Integrated Business Planning (IBP), supply and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, retail merchandise and assortment planning and allocation, product lifecycle management (PLM), sourcing management, vendor quality and compliance, and product traceability. For more information about American Software, please visit www.amsoftware.com, call (404) 364-7615 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or customers; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; the Company’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company could experience as well as other information, please refer to the Company’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

