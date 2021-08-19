EIMSKIP OPERATING RESULTS FOR Q2 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 19.08.2021, 17:35 | 18 | 0 | 0 19.08.2021, 17:35 | Highlights of Q2 results Strong operational results in Q2 and overall good volume benefitting from increased economic activities in main liner business areas, conditions in global transportation markets and focus on business origination. Good balance and utilization in container liner system. Substantial volume growth in Trans-Atlantic services.

Good performance in International forwarding operation where 3rd party expenses, from which Eimskip purchases services on behalf of its customers, increase substantially due to disruption in global transportation markets resulting in corresponding increase in sales revenue.

Settlement made with the Icelandic Competition Authority in the competition case concerning the period 2008-2013. The settlement amount of EUR 10.2 million expensed in the quarter. Figures below are adjusted for the settlement amount expensed in the quarter for better comparison of actual operational results.

Revenue amounted to EUR 211.1 million, an increase of EUR 50.5 million or 31% when compared with Q2 2020 which was on a low level. Higher sales revenue partly driven by increase in 3rd party expenses. Focused revenue management and positive volume development also increase revenue.

Adjusted expenses amounted to EUR 181.4 million, an increase of 25%, mainly driven by significant increase in 3rd party expenses.

Substantial increase in EBITDA with adjusted EBITDA amounting to EUR 29.7 compared to EUR 16 million for the same quarter 2020. EBITDA ratio was 14.1% compared to 10.0% for the same period last year. Improved results in container liner are the main driver for increased EBITDA leveraging on higher volume and more favorable volume mix, revenue management and increased share of Trans-Atlantic services. Continued strong performance in international forwarding benefitting from higher general price levels.

Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 17.5 million compared to EUR 5.0 million or an increase of EUR 12.4 million for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted Net earnings amounted to EUR 13.3 million compared to EUR 2.5 million for the same period in 2020.

Equity ratio was 39.7% and adjusted leverage ratio was 2.61 both in line with published targets. Highlights of 6M 2021 results Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer