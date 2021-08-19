checkAd

Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the Proposed Spin-Out of Copper Assets

19.08.2021   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) ('Fabled' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement offering (the 'Offering') for aggregate gross proceeds of $6.9 million, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option, in connection with the proposed spin out of its interest in the Muskwa copper project in northern British Columbia (the 'Muskwa Project') by distributing the shares the Company holds in its wholly owned subsidiary Fabled Copper Corp. ('Fabled Copper') to the shareholders of the Company through a statutory plan of arrangement currently anticipated to be on the basis of one Fabled Copper share for every five common shares of Fabled held (the 'Spin-Out Transaction'). The Offering was conducted by Research Capital Corporation as sole agent and sole bookrunner (the 'Agent').

2021 Field Season Underway

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports, 'I would like to thank the existing shareholders of Fabled Silver Gold Corp. who participated in this financing, along with the financial community who have supported the Spin-Out Transaction and the Muskwa Copper project.

Field exploration is well underway with 'boots on the ground' sampling and mapping, supported by cutting edge drone coverage. This will be the first ever comprehensive exploration program on the Muskwa property in over 20 years, and will provide valuable data to facilitate planning for next year's drill program.'

Private Placement Details

In connection with the Offering, the Company issued: (i) 101,670,200 conventional subscription receipts of Fabled Copper (each, a 'Conventional Unit Subscription Receipt') at a price of $0.05 per Conventional Unit Subscription Receipt, and (ii) 30,274,833 flow-through unit subscription receipts of Fabled Copper (each, a 'Flow-Through Unit Subscription Receipt') at a price of $0.06 per Flow-Through Unit Subscription Receipt, for aggregate gross proceeds of $6.9 million, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

