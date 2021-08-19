checkAd

Tennis Channel Brings Tennis Home to U.K. Fans

Tennis Channel, owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), announced today that British tennis fans will now have access to Tennis Channel’s world-class coverage thanks to today’s U.K. launch of its Tennis Channel International streaming service.

Tennis Channel is the broadcast home of tennis around the world, with millions of people tuning in to watch live tennis and features or hear from their favorite players. After a successful launch in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in April 2020, and this year’s introduction in Greece, its Tennis Channel International streaming service will be available to U.K. audiences beginning on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Tennis Channel International features a 24-hour streamed programming channel and will be the first British TV platform devoted exclusively to tennis. Programming includes original Tennis Channel series, documentaries, features, instruction, highlights and select matches on-demand. Tennis Channel International will also cover live competition from British events, starting with the UK Pro League Aug. 23-29 from the Chelsea Harbour Club in London, featuring some of the best of British tennis talent. Tennis Channel International will also show the LTA National League Finals Sept. 10-12. More British tennis events will be added to the lineup in the coming weeks.

British tennis fans will also be able to follow every professional tennis match in the world through MatchCast, a state-of-the-art scoring and data interface that lets tennis fans follow every match around the world using never-before-seen dynamic graphics and more tennis statistics and data than anything currently available in the sport.

The service will be available in the UK at www.tennischannel.com and via the Tennis Channel International app on iOs and Android mobile devices and tablets as well as on Roku, FireTV and select smart TVs for just £2.49 per month.

“Ever since we launched Tennis Channel in the U.S. 18 years ago, people across the globe have been asking when we’re going to bring it to their country, and now it’s happening,” said Ken Solomon, president, Tennis Channel. “With simultaneous daily tournaments worldwide, at all hours, the sheer volume of coverage and broad-based demand for tennis requires 24-hour, territory-specific, TV-and-digital platforms devoted exclusively to the sport. We’ve proven that it works in the U.S., creating enormous value increases for all stakeholders and media partners, and our initial international launches in Germany, Austria and Switzerland have well exceeded expectations. Now we’re excited to share our unique brand, tournament coverage, Hall of Fame talent and original content with new and existing fans in the U.K. – the birthplace of the sport as we know it today.”

About Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (www.tennischannel.com), which is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, is the only 24-hour, television-based multimedia destination dedicated to both the professional sport and tennis lifestyle. A hybrid of comprehensive sports, health, fitness, pop culture, entertainment, lifestyle and travel programming, the network is home to every aspect of the wide-ranging, worldwide tennis community. It also has the most concentrated single-sport coverage in television, with telecast rights at the US Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros (French Open) and Australian Open.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

