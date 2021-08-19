checkAd

Biofrontera reports financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021

Leverkusen, Germany, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company”), an international biopharmaceutical company, today reported its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Key financial figures and business performance for the six months ended June 30, 2021

In EUR thousands 6M 2021

  		6M 2020

  		Change
Revenue 13,094 16,117 -19%
 thereof from product sales 13,094 9,676 +35%
Gross profit on sales 11,082 14,625 -24%
Research and development costs (2,921) (2,389) +22%
General and administrative costs (5,553) (4,413) +26%
Sales and marketing costs (10,191) (12,151) -16%
Profit (loss) on operations (7,583) (4,327) +75%
EBITDA (5,768) (697) +728%
EBIT (7,391) (4,519) +64%
Earnings (loss) before tax (8,835) (5,233) +69%
Earnings (loss) after tax (8,872) (5,572) +59%

The Biofrontera Group generated revenues of EUR 13,094 thousand in the first half of 2021, a decrease of 19% compared to EUR 16,117 thousand in the first half of 2020. The decrease was due to a one-time payment of EUR 6,000 thousand received by the Company in April 2020 from Maruho Co., Ltd. as part of a licensing agreement. All revenues in 2021 were derived from product sales, an increase of 35% compared to EUR 9,676 thousand in product revenues in the first half of 2020.

