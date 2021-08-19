Biofrontera reports financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021
Leverkusen, Germany, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company”), an international biopharmaceutical company,
today reported its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Key financial figures and business performance for the six months ended June 30, 2021
|In EUR thousands
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2020
|Change
|Revenue
|13,094
|16,117
|-19%
|thereof from product sales
|13,094
|9,676
|+35%
|Gross profit on sales
|11,082
|14,625
|-24%
|Research and development costs
|(2,921)
|(2,389)
|+22%
|General and administrative costs
|(5,553)
|(4,413)
|+26%
|Sales and marketing costs
|(10,191)
|(12,151)
|-16%
|Profit (loss) on operations
|(7,583)
|(4,327)
|+75%
|EBITDA
|(5,768)
|(697)
|+728%
|EBIT
|(7,391)
|(4,519)
|+64%
|Earnings (loss) before tax
|(8,835)
|(5,233)
|+69%
|Earnings (loss) after tax
|(8,872)
|(5,572)
|+59%
The Biofrontera Group generated revenues of EUR 13,094 thousand in the first half of 2021, a decrease of 19% compared to EUR 16,117 thousand in the first half of 2020. The decrease was due to a one-time payment of EUR 6,000 thousand received by the Company in April 2020 from Maruho Co., Ltd. as part of a licensing agreement. All revenues in 2021 were derived from product sales, an increase of 35% compared to EUR 9,676 thousand in product revenues in the first half of 2020.
0 Kommentare