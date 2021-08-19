checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Robbins LLP Announces that SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 17:53  |  32   |   |   

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) securities between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. SelectQuote is a direct-to-consumer distribution platform that offers complex senior health, life, and auto & home insurance policies from a panel of insurance carriers.

If you suffered a loss due to SelectQuote, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Failed to Disclose Underperformance of its PDP Products

According to the complaint, during the class period, SelectQuote failed to disclose to investors that its 2019 cohort was underperforming. On May 11, 2021, SelectQuote disclosed that its fourth quarter financial results would be impacted by a "negative cohort and tail adjustment" due to "lower second-term persistency for the 2019 cohort." On this news, the Company's share price fell $5.50, or 20%, to close at $21.90 per share on May 12, 2021.

If you purchased shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) securities between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, you have until October 15, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against SelectQuote, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SelectQuote Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Robbins LLP Announces that SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) securities between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
CytoDyn Provides Update on Rosenbaum/Patterson Group Litigation
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02:27 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – SLQT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21SELECTQUOTE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SelectQuote, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against SelectQuote, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21SLQT CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against SelectQuote, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21SelectQuote to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings on August 25
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21SelectQuote Adds Zing Health to Carrier Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten