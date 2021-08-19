AB Science announced the publication of a pathogenic mechanism triggered by mast cells in the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) spinal cord that can be targeted by masitinib

NEW DATA REVEAL THE DELETERIOUS ROLE OF ACTIVATED MAST CELLS ON MOTOR NEURONS IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS (ALS) AND THE PROTECTIVE EFFECT OBSERVED UPON TREATMENT WITH MASITINIB

Paris, 19 August, 2021, 5.45pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced the publication of a pathogenic mechanism triggered by mast cells in the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) spinal cord that can be targeted by masitinib. These findings add to the growing body of evidence linking mast cells with a pathogenic role in neurodegenerative conditions by describing, for the first time, disease-specific mast cell characteristics (phenotype) and their precise localization in postmortem ALS patients’ spinal cords, as well as the mechanism of mast cells to induce motor neuron damage and/or vascular dysfunction in ALS.

The publication, led by researchers from the Institut Pasteur de Montevideo, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), the Oregon State University (OSU) and the IMAGINE Institute of Paris, is entitled, ‘’The pathogenic role of c‑Kit+ mast cells in the spinal motor neuron‑vascular niche in ALS” [1].

This article and its accompanying online supplemental material are freely accessible online from the peer-reviewed scientific journal Acta Neuropathologica Communications website: https://actaneurocomms.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s40478-021-0 ....

“In this research, we have shown for the first time that mast cell number and trafficking into the spinal cord of an ALS animal model were downregulated by masitinib, with subsequent neuroprotective effects in ALS. Overall, these data further reinforce the rationale for masitinib’s potential neuroprotective effect in ALS patients”, said Emiliano Trías, senior author of the paper.

“These new data further corroborate the biological plausibility for using masitinib in ALS and support previous clinical findings that masitinib may provide a greater benefit if administered at an early stage of the disease course”, said Professor Luis Barbeito, Head of the Neurodegeneration Laboratory (Institut Pasteur in Montevideo, Uruguay).

It has previously been shown that upon activation, masts cells undergo degranulation with the ability to increase vascular permeability, orchestrate neuroinflammation and modulate the neuroimmune response.