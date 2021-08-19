Digital Oilfield Market Worth $32.0 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

checkAd

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Digital Oilfield Market by Solution (Hardware, Software & Service, and Data Storage Solutions), Processes (Reservoir, Production, Drilling Optimizations, Safety Management), Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Digital Oilfield Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 24.3 billion in 2021 to USD 32.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%, during the forecast period. The key drivers for the digital oilfield market include new technological advancements in oil & gas industry; increased return on investment in oil & gas industry; and growing need for maximizing production potential from mature wells.

By application, the onshore segment is the largest contributor in the digital oilfield market during the forecast period.

The onshore segment is estimated to lead the digital oilfield market. North America was the largest market for onshore application segment in 2020. Increasing number of onshore oil & gas and mature fields is expected to drive the digital oilfield market. Onshore wells are extensively drilled globally, with more oil and gas production potential from regions such as the Middle East, North America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The demand for digital oilfield services and solutions in the onshore application segment is increasing as the cost incurred in oil & gas activities such as drilling and well completion is less onshore compared to the offshore application. The complexity in deepwater drilling, along with the increasing adoption of digital oilfield techniques in regions such as the Middle East and North America, where the maximum oilfields are located onshore, is expected to drive the market for the onshore segment.

By solution, the hardware solutions segment is expected to be the largest contributor during the forecast period.

The hardware solutions segment is estimated to lead the digital oilfield market during the forecast period. The hardware solutions segment includes distributed control systems (DCS), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), smart wells, safety systems, wireless sensors, programmable logic controller (PLC), computer equipment & application hardware, process automation manager, and human-machine interaction instrument, which is responsible for surveillance and communication data transfer in both onshore and offshore fields. The market for hardware solutions segment is driven by the growing need to reduce nonproductive time, which increases emphasis on such hardware components offered by this segment. Europe is estimated to hold the largest share of the digital oilfield market, followed by North America because of the growing need for reducing manual intervention and rising demand for big data management are expected to drive the market for digital oilfield market.

