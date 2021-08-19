checkAd

Strong Client Focus Draws Advisor with Nearly $200 Million to Ameriprise

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 18:00  |  33   |   |   

Financial advisor Jason Williams recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from BB&T Securities, LLC in Winchester, Virginia with nearly $200 million in client assets. Williams joined the firm for the opportunity to be independent and align with a client-focused firm that offers a wide range of products and services. Williams will also join The Myrias Group, which is led by Ameriprise private wealth advisor John Everson, CFP, MS.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005547/en/

Jason Williams, Ameriprise Financial Advisor with The Myrias Group in Winchester, Virginia. Photo courtesy of Jason Williams.

Jason Williams, Ameriprise Financial Advisor with The Myrias Group in Winchester, Virginia. Photo courtesy of Jason Williams.

After a merger happened at his previous firm, Williams started exploring other firms, evaluating each one’s culture and services for high-net worth clients, including product platform, trust services, lending and banking products, insurance capabilities, estate and retirement planning, and investment services. He found Ameriprise exceeded what he was looking for in each of these categories.

“The decision to move firms after 27 years is all about finding the best home for my clients,” said Williams. “I was looking for an independent firm that offered the depth and breadth of solutions my clients need. I found Ameriprise values the clients I’ve built relationships with and gives me the flexibility to continue providing them excellent service.”

Williams was looking to join an established team, and he found that at Ameriprise. His Ameriprise field vice president Athena McGuire helped him interview a variety of financial advisors at the firm, and he found that The Myrias Group was the right fit.

“John and his team have the same focus I do, which is to help clients build and sustain wealth, and confidently achieve the goals that matter most to them,” said Williams. “The team takes a highly collaborative approach to solving client needs, which is what I wanted for my clients.”

The Myrias Group was established in 2015 and manages $850 million in client assets. The team, who work out of five offices across Virginia and West Virginia, also includes private wealth advisors Andy Huggins, CFP and Stewart Barnes, CFP, APMA, 11 other financial advisors, and nine support staff members.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM and federally registered CFP (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Ameriprise Financial 2020 10-K.

Ameriprise Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Strong Client Focus Draws Advisor with Nearly $200 Million to Ameriprise Financial advisor Jason Williams recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from BB&T Securities, LLC in Winchester, Virginia with nearly $200 million in client assets. Williams joined the firm for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
CytoDyn Provides Update on Rosenbaum/Patterson Group Litigation
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21Two Advisors with Nearly $450 Million in Assets Join Ameriprise for More Resources to Grow Their Businesses
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund Celebrates 10-Year Milestone
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21California Credit Union Partners with Ameriprise Financial to Expand and Enhance its Investment Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21North Island Credit Union Partners with Ameriprise Financial to Expand and Enhance its Investment Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Ameriprise’s Commitment to Supporting Women Attracts Advisor with Over $200 Million in Client Assets
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Ameriprise Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Ameriprise Financial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten