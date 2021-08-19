checkAd

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important October 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action – ATIP

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 18:13  |  40   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of: (a) purchasers of the securities of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: ATIP) between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (b) investors who held Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (“FVAC”) Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC’s June 15, 2021 special meeting. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 15, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased ATI securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the ATI class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2132.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 15, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) as a result of the foregoing, ATI faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) as a result of the labor shortage, ATI would open fewer new clinics; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about ATI’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the ATI class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2132.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

ATI Physical Therapy Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important October 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action – ATIP WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of: (a) purchasers of the securities of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: ATIP) between April …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
CytoDyn Provides Update on Rosenbaum/Patterson Group Litigation
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:00 UhrDeadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ATI Physical Therapy f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (ATIP, FVAC)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ATI Physical Therapy f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (ATIP, FVAC)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21ATI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ATI Physical Therapy f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21ATIP ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (FVAC) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (FVAC) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21ATIP, FVAC CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against ATI Physical Therapy f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten