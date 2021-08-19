Rubicon Organics to Hold Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual General meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders at 10:00 am PT on September 15, 2021 in person at the Terminal City Club, 837 W Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6C 1B6 for the following purposes:



to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, together with the report of the Company’s auditors thereon;



to set the number of directors of the Company at six (6);



to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year;



to appoint Deloitte LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration; and



to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.



Shareholders should refer to the Circular for more detailed information with respect to the matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Circular and other Meeting materials also contain important information with respect to voting your Common Shares, attending the Meeting, and participating at the Meeting.