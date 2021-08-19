checkAd

The Drilling Company of 1972 Short Position Increased By Adage Capital Management L.P.

Autor: PLX AI
19.08.2021, 18:23  |  28   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Adage Capital Management L.P. now holds a short position at 0.81% in shares issued by The Drilling Company of 1972, up from 0.72% previously.

(PLX AI) – Adage Capital Management L.P. now holds a short position at 0.81% in shares issued by The Drilling Company of 1972, up from 0.72% previously.
The Drilling Company of 1972 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Drilling Company of 1972 Short Position Increased By Adage Capital Management L.P. (PLX AI) – Adage Capital Management L.P. now holds a short position at 0.81% in shares issued by The Drilling Company of 1972, up from 0.72% previously.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Meyer Burger Posts H1 Loss of CHF 37.2 Million as It Switches to Solar Module Production
Thyssenkrupp Sells Carbon Components Business to Action Composites
Electromagnetic Geoservices Q2 Adjusted EBITDA USD 4.6 Million
Maersk Drilling Gets 9-Month Contract to Reactivate Maersk Innovator
Goldman Sachs Buys NN Investment Partners for EUR 1.6 Billion
Nibe Jumps 5% as Strong Demand Powers Better-Than-Expected Sales
Geberit H1 Revenue Better Than Expected; Raw Material Prices Rising
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
PREVIEW: GN Store Nord to Post Huge Organic Growth, but Hearing a Question Mark
Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
Meyer Burger Ramp-up of Solar Modules Delayed by Bottlenecks
SimCorp Promotes COO Kromann to CEO Position
Airbnb Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Sees Higher EBITDA in H2
Bilfinger Gets EUR 17.5 Million Order from Boehringer Ingelheim
DoorDash Has Higher Support as Profitability No Long in Question, Wells Fargo Says
Boozt Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 100 Million vs. Estimate SEK 132 Million
Ørsted Long-Term Potential Intact After Mixed Earnings, Analysts Say
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:18 UhrMaersk Drilling Raises Guidance for Adj. EBITDA, Lowers Spending
PLX AI | Analysen
07:05 UhrMaersk Drilling Gets 9-Month Contract to Reactivate Maersk Innovator
PLX AI | Analysen