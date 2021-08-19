The Drilling Company of 1972 Short Position Increased By Adage Capital Management L.P.
(PLX AI) – Adage Capital Management L.P. now holds a short position at 0.81% in shares issued by The Drilling Company of 1972, up from 0.72% previously.
(PLX AI) – Adage Capital Management L.P. now holds a short position at 0.81% in shares issued by The Drilling Company of 1972, up from 0.72% previously.
0