checkAd

Image Protect Inc. (IMTL) Announces Its hosting an official Launch Party at the Ever Popular "Terminal 5 Club" in NYC for Its Celebrity NFT Marketplace: LegendNFTs

Autor: Accesswire
19.08.2021, 18:55  |  15   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink:IMTL) (https://imageprotect.com/) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), an emerging Media Company, is pleased to announce the official launch Party of Its Celebrity …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink:IMTL) (https://imageprotect.com/) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), an emerging Media Company, is pleased to announce the official launch Party of Its Celebrity NFT site https://legendnfts.io September 18th, Terminal 5, https://www.terminal5nyc.com/ The Venue is famous and well known for putting on concerts, corporate parties for fortune 500 companies and a host of performers from various genres. The launch theme is the company website LegendNFTs.io and we will unveil NFTs never before seen and other surprises.

We have strong verbal agreements for two Performers, Jim Jones and another hip hop artist who dropped a record recently that landed on the National top 10. We're racing legal docs now and hope to sign another emerging hip hop artist early September. The Company is hiring a well experienced Party Planner who has assured tickets will be available for and shareholders wanting to attend. The venue holds capacity of 3k, has three floors and a roof top for open experience.

The Company CEO, Lawrence Adams stated. "Our current focus has pivoted into the build-out of a platform featuring music NFTs and are in discussions with various artist" he further stated, "this allows the model of "Artist direct to Fan base" sales like never experienced right off a block chain"

About Image Protect:
Image Protect is a media company with a focus on microcap news, information, and disclosure, as well as crypto, blockchain, and digital assets. Its unique digital asset library and proprietary technology via subsidiary Fotofy. are conducive to the foundation of an impactful NFT marketplace.

Safe Harbor Provision
Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:
Image Protect
30 Wall Street
8th Floor
New York, NY 10005
www.imageprotect.com
+1 347-837-0626
info@imageprotect.com

SOURCE: Image Protect, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660564/Image-Protect-Inc-IMTL-Announces-Its ...

Image Protect Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Image Protect Inc. (IMTL) Announces Its hosting an official Launch Party at the Ever Popular "Terminal 5 Club" in NYC for Its Celebrity NFT Marketplace: LegendNFTs NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink:IMTL) (https://imageprotect.com/) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), an emerging Media Company, is pleased to announce the official launch Party of Its Celebrity …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NexgenRx Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 With Continued Growth in Revenues and Adjusted ...
EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Receives Conditional Approval of Windular Acquisition & Resumes ...
Can B Corp. Reports 96% Revenue Growth for Its Second Quarter 2021
HIVE Blockchain Announces The Appointment of Aydin Kilic as President and Chief Operating Officer
Spike in COVID-19 Cases at Gold Resource Corporation’s Don David Gold Mine Necessitates Temporary ...
ABMC Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gungnir Hits Massive Sulphides at Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Notice of Half-Year 2021 Financial Results
Alfi to Participate in Fireside Chat at Benzinga's Reopening Stocks Summit on Thursday, August 19, ...
Phyto Extractions' Shatter Run Visits 420th Retailer on Final Leg of Cross-Country Sales Tour
Titel
Management Update
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
META Announces Second Quarter and H1 2021 Results
Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:05 UhrImage Protect Inc. (IMTL) Chairman's Letter
Accesswire | Analysen
18.08.21Image Protect Inc. (IMTL) Announces the Termination of the Acquisition of OTCPR Wire/Mcap Media Wire
Accesswire | Analysen