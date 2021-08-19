Senator Shelley Moore Capito Visits Vantage Ventures for Congressional Startup Day

West Virginia Senator meets with Vantage's companies in residence as part of celebration of technology and entrepreneurship across the U.S.MORGANTOWN, WV / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / As part of Congressional Startup Day, West Virginia Senator …

MORGANTOWN, WV / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / As part of Congressional Startup Day, West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito visited Vantage Ventures , which is focused on launching high impact, scalable financial technology (fintech) companies tackling complex challenges in Appalachia. Senator Capito was treated to presentations from notable startups in residence at Vantage and had the opportunity to meet with entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of the Mountain State.

Senator Capito was introduced to a number of companies in residence at Vantage, an initiative of the John Chambers School of Business and Economics at West Virginia University, including Bravo Consulting Group , Neurowired , UMuseUs , and VEEPIO . She also heard from DataRobot , which outlined its AI platform and automated decision intelligence tools,

DataRobot recently announced a partnership with the West Virginia state government, the opening of a Morgantown office at Vantage Ventures, and goal of building a nationally significant Center for Pandemic Preparedness in West Virginia that aggregates disparate datasets and deploys artificial intelligence to address healthcare gaps. The presentations and the ensuing discussions focused on the unique solutions Vantage-supported companies are undertaking to solve problems that face rural Americans.

"We were thrilled that Senator Capito was able to visit us at Vantage Ventures for Congressional Startup Day," said Executive Director Sarah Biller. "Our entrepreneurs and companies in residence are shining examples of West Virginia's emerging tech start-up sector. Senator Capito's vision and tangible support for our efforts to work with entrepreneurs building scalable, investable companies in the Mountain State has been invaluable."

Congressional Startup Day is an opportunity for senators and representatives to experience the innovation and entrepreneurship taking place around the U.S. These discussions strengthen the relationship between lawmakers and the entrepreneurs that drive economic change across the country.

Senator Capito, a co-chair of Congressional Startup Day, visited Vantage Ventures to connect with the founders and startups that are leveraging the untapped talent and resources in West Virginia to solve complex problems within the state and throughout the nation.

A full list of the companies and initiatives in residence at Vantage can be found below:

About Vantage Ventures

Housed at the John Chambers College of Business and Economics at West Virginia University, Vantage Ventures provides a bold new generation of entrepreneurs with a systematic and repeatable process to transform their world-changing ideas into scalable businesses. Vantage Ventures leverages its network of mentors, talent, capital allocators, academics, and committed industry partners, including entrepreneurs and the innovation engines of large companies, to forge a new path of economic growth. It is backed by globally influential technology leaders, Fortune Class companies, venture investors, and an unexpectedly cool R1 Institution. For more information, visit: https://vantageventures.io or follow Vantage Ventures on Twitter: @VantageWV , Instagram: @VantageVentures , and LinkedIn .

