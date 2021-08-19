checkAd

Old El Paso #MessFreeChallenge is Rebounding for Year Two with Basketball Stars Andre Drummond and Andrew Wiggins to Fight Hunger

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 19:00  |  33   |   |   

From impressive one-handed backhands now to slam dunk baskets, the Old El Paso #MessFreeChallenge is migrating from the tennis court to the basketball court in its new Slam Dunk avatar to take on food insecurity in the United States and Canada. For its second year, the award-winning social media campaign is harnessing basketball fandom to support this cause. With 1 in 4 households that experience food insecurity in the United Statesi and 1 in 8 in Canadaii, basketball stars have swung into action taking on the challenge with direct donations to Feeding America in the United States, and food banks across Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005602/en/

For its second year, the award-winning Old El Paso #MessFreeChallenge social media campaign is harnessing basketball fandom to support donations to Feeding America in the United States, and food banks across Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

For its second year, the award-winning Old El Paso #MessFreeChallenge social media campaign is harnessing basketball fandom to support donations to Feeding America in the United States, and food banks across Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

This year’s full court press is being led by United States basketball offensive powerhouse Andre Drummond and Canadian playmaker Andrew Wiggins. Both hoop stars are showing off their best spillage-free slam dunk featuring an Old El Paso Tortilla Bowl on their Instagram channels and rallying the basketball community and their followers to get behind the challenge by posting their own dunks on Instagram. Follow Andre Drummond @andredrummondd and Andrew Wiggins @22wiggins on Instagram. With the help of the dynamic duo, General Mills is contributing a $15,000 donation to help vulnerable families in need across North America.

“I saw Nick Kyrgios start this initiative and a lot of my basketball friends one upping each other in this Mess Free Challenge and I wanted to be a part of the energy, encouraging my fans to get behind this easy act of making a difference,” said Andre Drummond, the league’s newest recruit to Philadelphia. “I’ve had a number of dope slam dunks in my career, but none that have had a tangible impact on such an important societal issue until now. I want to keep this going in our basketball community and I’m thrilled Andrew Wiggins has picked up my challenge for Canada.”

Seite 1 von 3
General Mills Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: General Mills - GIS
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Old El Paso #MessFreeChallenge is Rebounding for Year Two with Basketball Stars Andre Drummond and Andrew Wiggins to Fight Hunger From impressive one-handed backhands now to slam dunk baskets, the Old El Paso #MessFreeChallenge is migrating from the tennis court to the basketball court in its new Slam Dunk avatar to take on food insecurity in the United States and Canada. For …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
CytoDyn Provides Update on Rosenbaum/Patterson Group Litigation
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:13 UhrKönnte die General Mills-Aktie Warren Buffett jetzt gefallen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
18.08.21General Mills to Webcast Presentation at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 8, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21General Mills Uses New Data to Launch ‘Good Is Good Enough’ Campaign to Remove Parental Guilt Associated With Nutritious Eating
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Maximale Dividende im Fokus: Was wäre bei General Mills drin?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
11.08.21Ich bin mir sicher: Diese Top-Aktien habe ich auch in 30 Jahren noch im Depot!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.08.21Cinnamon Toast Crunch is Celebrating Some of its Biggest Fans – Teens – with Exclusive Access to Free Cereal and More Goodies Delivered to their Door
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Pillsbury Serves Up Six New Easy-to-Make Products, Including Monkey Bread and Mini Cinni Stix
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Diese Dividendenaktie hat mir gerade 29,15 Euro Dividende gezahlt: Es könnte mehr werden
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
28.07.21Wie lange dauert es bei der General-Mills-Aktie, bis du dein Geld mit Dividenden wieder zurückhast?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
27.07.21Totino’s and FaZe Clan Announce Partnership with New Content Series Hosted by Lil Yachty
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten