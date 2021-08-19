Old El Paso #MessFreeChallenge is Rebounding for Year Two with Basketball Stars Andre Drummond and Andrew Wiggins to Fight Hunger

From impressive one-handed backhands now to slam dunk baskets, the Old El Paso #MessFreeChallenge is migrating from the tennis court to the basketball court in its new Slam Dunk avatar to take on food insecurity in the United States and Canada. For its second year, the award-winning social media campaign is harnessing basketball fandom to support this cause. With 1 in 4 households that experience food insecurity in the United States i and 1 in 8 in Canada ii , basketball stars have swung into action taking on the challenge with direct donations to Feeding America in the United States, and food banks across Canada.

This year’s full court press is being led by United States basketball offensive powerhouse Andre Drummond and Canadian playmaker Andrew Wiggins. Both hoop stars are showing off their best spillage-free slam dunk featuring an Old El Paso Tortilla Bowl on their Instagram channels and rallying the basketball community and their followers to get behind the challenge by posting their own dunks on Instagram. Follow Andre Drummond @andredrummondd and Andrew Wiggins @22wiggins on Instagram. With the help of the dynamic duo, General Mills is contributing a $15,000 donation to help vulnerable families in need across North America.

“I saw Nick Kyrgios start this initiative and a lot of my basketball friends one upping each other in this Mess Free Challenge and I wanted to be a part of the energy, encouraging my fans to get behind this easy act of making a difference,” said Andre Drummond, the league’s newest recruit to Philadelphia. “I’ve had a number of dope slam dunks in my career, but none that have had a tangible impact on such an important societal issue until now. I want to keep this going in our basketball community and I’m thrilled Andrew Wiggins has picked up my challenge for Canada.”