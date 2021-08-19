Tinley’s Signs with BevCanna to Produce its Award-Winning Carbonated Tonics in Canada
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS
TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s”) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement
(“Agreement”) with BevCanna Enterprises (“BevCanna”) (collectively the “Companies”) to produce Tinleys Classics, the Canadian versions of Tinley’s award-winning, California-produced “Tinley’s
Tonics” cannabis beverages. Tinley’s other product family, “Tinleys ‘27”, will continue to be produced at Peak Processing Solutions (“Peak”) in Ontario. The Company is also pleased to report
updates on the much-anticipated production at Peak.
Agreement With BevCanna to Produce “Tinleys Classics” Cannabis Beverages in Canada
BevCanna will produce and distribute the full line of Tinley’s ready-to-drink, adult beverage-inspired sparkling Tinleys Classics, Canadian versions of Tinley’s Tonics, currently available in California. The line includes the Moscow Mule-inspired Tinley’s Tonics High Horse, winner of First Place at California’s prestigious Emerald Cup, the world’s largest cannabis competition. BevCanna will also produce Tinley’s blue agave & lime-inspired Stone Daisy, the juniper berry & lime-inspired Juniper Sky and the blue agave, grapefruit & lime-inspired Mystic Dove. The beverages will be modified slightly for the Canadian market to reflect Canadian consumer tastes, formulations, packaging, and regulatory requirements. As in California, the award-winning beverages will be offered in 12 fl. oz bottles, each containing a micro-dose of THC to provide a light effect comparable to a single adult beverage. Made with premium botanicals and non-alcoholic flavors often found in national-brand spirits, along with non-cannabis-derived botanical terpenes blended to match the Pineapple Jack strain, the beverages are vegan and gluten-free. They’re also crafted with Vertosa cannabis emulsion technology, combined with Tinley’s unique terpene infusion methodology, which together are designed to accelerate on-set and provide a full-flower, euphoric effect reminiscent of the Pineapple Jacks sativa strain.
