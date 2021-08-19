Tinley’s Signs with BevCanna to Produce its Award-Winning Carbonated Tonics in Canada

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s”) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement (“Agreement”) with BevCanna Enterprises (“BevCanna”) (collectively the “Companies”) to produce Tinleys Classics, the Canadian versions of Tinley’s award-winning, California-produced “Tinley’s Tonics” cannabis beverages. Tinley’s other product family, “Tinleys ‘27”, will continue to be produced at Peak Processing Solutions (“Peak”) in Ontario. The Company is also pleased to report updates on the much-anticipated production at Peak.



Agreement With BevCanna to Produce “Tinleys Classics” Cannabis Beverages in Canada