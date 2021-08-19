checkAd

Tinley’s Signs with BevCanna to Produce its Award-Winning Carbonated Tonics in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 19:00  |  35   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s”) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement (“Agreement”) with BevCanna Enterprises (“BevCanna”) (collectively the “Companies”) to produce Tinleys Classics, the Canadian versions of Tinley’s award-winning, California-produced “Tinley’s Tonics” cannabis beverages. Tinley’s other product family, “Tinleys ‘27”, will continue to be produced at Peak Processing Solutions (“Peak”) in Ontario. The Company is also pleased to report updates on the much-anticipated production at Peak.

Agreement With BevCanna to Produce “Tinleys Classics” Cannabis Beverages in Canada

BevCanna will produce and distribute the full line of Tinley’s ready-to-drink, adult beverage-inspired sparkling Tinleys Classics, Canadian versions of Tinley’s Tonics, currently available in California. The line includes the Moscow Mule-inspired Tinley’s Tonics High Horse, winner of First Place at California’s prestigious Emerald Cup, the world’s largest cannabis competition. BevCanna will also produce Tinley’s blue agave & lime-inspired Stone Daisy, the juniper berry & lime-inspired Juniper Sky and the blue agave, grapefruit & lime-inspired Mystic Dove. The beverages will be modified slightly for the Canadian market to reflect Canadian consumer tastes, formulations, packaging, and regulatory requirements. As in California, the award-winning beverages will be offered in 12 fl. oz bottles, each containing a micro-dose of THC to provide a light effect comparable to a single adult beverage. Made with premium botanicals and non-alcoholic flavors often found in national-brand spirits, along with non-cannabis-derived botanical terpenes blended to match the Pineapple Jack strain, the beverages are vegan and gluten-free. They’re also crafted with Vertosa cannabis emulsion technology, combined with Tinley’s unique terpene infusion methodology, which together are designed to accelerate on-set and provide a full-flower, euphoric effect reminiscent of the Pineapple Jacks sativa strain.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tinley’s Signs with BevCanna to Produce its Award-Winning Carbonated Tonics in Canada THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONSTORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s”) is pleased to announce …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
A strong first six months
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
AirBoss Strengthens North American Rubber Compounding Positioning Through Acquisition of Ace ...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board