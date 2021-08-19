Annual General Meeting in Bang & Olufsen a/s





At today’s Annual General Meeting, the following resolutions were approved in accordance with the agenda.

The general meeting took note of the Board of Directors' report, approved the company's audited annual report for the financial year 2020/21 and granted discharge to the company's Executive Management Board and Board of Directors. Furthermore, the general meeting resolved that no dividend should be paid and that the year’s profit was to be carried forward to the next financial year.

The general meeting approved the remuneration report for 2020/21.