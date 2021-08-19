checkAd

AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon MemoryDB for Redis

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the general availability of Amazon MemoryDB for Redis, a fully managed, Redis-compatible, in-memory database. Amazon MemoryDB for Redis enables customers to achieve ultra-fast performance with high availability and durability for their most business-critical applications that require sub-millisecond response times. With Amazon MemoryDB for Redis, customers can use the same familiar and flexible Redis data structures and application programming interface (API) they use today without having to separately manage a cache and a durable database, or the required underlying infrastructure. There are no up-front commitments or fees to use Amazon MemoryDB for Redis, and customers pay only for the database capacity used. To get started with Amazon MemoryDB for Redis, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/memorydb.

Today, developers building applications that require high performance at massive scale use microservices, where the application functionality is split into separate, independent services to make the applications easier to deploy, manage, and scale. However, applications built using microservices also increase the complexity of the underlying code base and demand extremely low latency because they often involve hundreds of microservices per user interaction or API call. Many customers have asked for help running, scaling, and managing their databases for high-performance applications that need to provide real-time user experiences at scale, like ecommerce, online banking, and media and entertainment applications that are built using microservices. To meet these performance needs and streamline code, many developers use the open source, in-memory data store Redis as a cache to speed up application response times. Redis is popular among developers because of its flexible data structures that simplify the code it takes to model, sort, map, and list data. However, to enable fast performance and flexibility, Redis as a cache trades durability for speed—optimizing for throughput and availability rather than the consistency and durability required in a primary data store. As a result, customers that need ultra-fast performance and durability typically use Redis alongside a database like Amazon Aurora or Amazon DynamoDB. While some developers might forgo durability and use a cache as a primary data store, they must be prepared to rebuild their data stores when an outage occurs, which is time-consuming, error prone, and results in poor end user experiences.

