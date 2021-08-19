Andes Technology and Cyberon Collaborate to Provide Edge-Computing Voice Recognition Solution on DSP-capable RISC-V Processors

The development of AI technology has recently brought tremendous progress in speech recognition. In addition to voice assistant services based on cloud-computing architecture, there are growing demands for local voice recognition by edge-computing devices from the market. Locally executed offline command recognition provides users with a quick-response voice operation interface, protects personal privacy, and reduces the development and maintenance costs of the device manufacturers.

HSINCHU, TAIWAN , Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyberon Corporation, a leading embedded speech solution provider, and Andes Technology (TWSE: 6533), a major supplier for high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores, announced their collaboration on the edge-computing voice recognition solution, Cyberon DSpotter, by exploring Andes DSP-capable RISC-V CPU cores such as the popular D25F and comprehensive software development environment to provide a cost-effective, high performance, and easy-to-deploy solution.

For many products that have a strong demand for voice control, such as wearable devices, home appliances, IoT devices, etc., low computing resource requirements and high recognition performance are important considerations. Therefore, Cyberon based on more than 20 years of professional experience, introduces its new generation algorithm, DSpotter, for voice wake-up and local command recognition.

Different from most solutions in the market, Cyberon's DSpotter adopts phoneme-based acoustic model to improve customers' product development efficiency. Developers do not need to collect a large amount of training corpus in advance. They can create the required commands by simply entering text. Based on the relevant foundation built over the past years, Cyberon has developed more than 40 global languages for DSpotter. It helps customers to introduce their products to the global market in a timely manner. Regarding the recognition performance, DSpotter has high accuracy and high noise robustness due to the strength of its acoustic model consisting of TDNN-F architecture. In addition, the algorithm has been well optimized by Cyberon to fit into general MCU platforms without using a dedicated neural network processor. In this way, manufacturers can provide products with voice interfaces through cost-effective hardware.