ErosSTX and Amazon Prime Video Expand Strategic Output Deal to South Africa

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) and Amazon Prime Video announced yesterday they have closed a multi-year first window output deal in South Africa, effective immediately. This deal expands on the existing strategic pan-European output partnership the two companies struck in the UK, France, Italy and most recently Scandinavia, in 2021.

At the same time, longstanding South African distributor Empire Entertainment and STX have renewed their theatrical output deal, first struck in 2015. The partnership has proven extremely successful for the two companies, with STX films including The Upside, Hustlers and Greenland all performing extremely well in the territory. Empire will continue to manage the theatrical release of STX films in the region, with Amazon Prime Video taking Pay 1 Rights.

As part of the multi-year Amazon deal, Prime Video subscribers in the territory will have access to view STXinternational’s slate of star-studded titles, including Memory starring Liam Neeson, The Marsh King’s Daughter with Daisy Ridley, Guy Ritchie’s upcoming spy thriller led by Jason Statham, the aerial war epic Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell, Greenland: Migration, once again led by Gerard Butler, and Muscle starring Vin Diesel from director F Gary Gray.

“Our strategic decision to maximize the potential of our film slate by partnering with our friends at Amazon has proven to be incredibly effective in European markets, and we look forward to replicating this successful model in South Africa,” said John Friedberg, President of STXinternational. “This growing alliance underpins the significant expansion of our production and acquisitions slate, allowing us to offer even more of the highly commercial filmed entertainment that has become synonymous with the STX brand.”

Eros STX Global Corporation, (“ErosSTX”) (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content and music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups to create a global entertainment company with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.

