checkAd

Scandinavian Tobacco Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised on Cigars Demand

Autor: PLX AI
19.08.2021, 19:34  |  48   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Scandinavian Tobacco Q2 sales DKK 2,156 million vs. estimate DKK 2,155 million.Q2 adjusted EBITDA DKK 606 million vs. estimate DKK 567 millionEBITDA growth outlook for the year raised to 16%-20% (from 12%-18%)Free cash flow before …

  • (PLX AI) – Scandinavian Tobacco Q2 sales DKK 2,156 million vs. estimate DKK 2,155 million.
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA DKK 606 million vs. estimate DKK 567 million
  • EBITDA growth outlook for the year raised to 16%-20% (from 12%-18%)
  • Free cash flow before acquisitions outlook DKK 1.0-1.3 billion
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share outlook raised to more than 35% increase (from more than 25% increase)
  • We expect continued high demand for handmade cigars for the rest of the year, CEO said
  • The current high consumption of handmade cigars in the US combined with a strong market mix have driven the extraordinarily strong net sales growth during the first half, STG said
  • Growth is still expected to taper off during the second half of the year as year-on-year comparisons are more difficult especially in the third quarter and as the market mix is expected to normalize somewhat
  • However, the full year is now expected to be stronger than previously anticipated, STG said


Scandinavian Tobacco Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scandinavian Tobacco Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised on Cigars Demand (PLX AI) – Scandinavian Tobacco Q2 sales DKK 2,156 million vs. estimate DKK 2,155 million.Q2 adjusted EBITDA DKK 606 million vs. estimate DKK 567 millionEBITDA growth outlook for the year raised to 16%-20% (from 12%-18%)Free cash flow before …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Meyer Burger Posts H1 Loss of CHF 37.2 Million as It Switches to Solar Module Production
Thyssenkrupp Sells Carbon Components Business to Action Composites
Maersk Drilling Gets 9-Month Contract to Reactivate Maersk Innovator
Goldman Sachs Buys NN Investment Partners for EUR 1.6 Billion
Geberit H1 Revenue Better Than Expected; Raw Material Prices Rising
Nibe Jumps 5% as Strong Demand Powers Better-Than-Expected Sales
Austevoll Seafood Q2 Adjusted EBIT NOK 867 Million vs. Estimate NOK 881 Million
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
PREVIEW: GN Store Nord to Post Huge Organic Growth, but Hearing a Question Mark
Meyer Burger Ramp-up of Solar Modules Delayed by Bottlenecks
SimCorp Promotes COO Kromann to CEO Position
Airbnb Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Sees Higher EBITDA in H2
Bilfinger Gets EUR 17.5 Million Order from Boehringer Ingelheim
DoorDash Has Higher Support as Profitability No Long in Question, Wells Fargo Says
Boozt Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 100 Million vs. Estimate SEK 132 Million
Ørsted Long-Term Potential Intact After Mixed Earnings, Analysts Say
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease