Scandinavian Tobacco Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised on Cigars Demand
(PLX AI) – Scandinavian Tobacco Q2 sales DKK 2,156 million vs. estimate DKK 2,155 million.Q2 adjusted EBITDA DKK 606 million vs. estimate DKK 567 millionEBITDA growth outlook for the year raised to 16%-20% (from 12%-18%)Free cash flow before …
- (PLX AI) – Scandinavian Tobacco Q2 sales DKK 2,156 million vs. estimate DKK 2,155 million.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA DKK 606 million vs. estimate DKK 567 million
- EBITDA growth outlook for the year raised to 16%-20% (from 12%-18%)
- Free cash flow before acquisitions outlook DKK 1.0-1.3 billion
- Adjusted Earnings Per Share outlook raised to more than 35% increase (from more than 25% increase)
- We expect continued high demand for handmade cigars for the rest of the year, CEO said
- The current high consumption of handmade cigars in the US combined with a strong market mix have driven the extraordinarily strong net sales growth during the first half, STG said
- Growth is still expected to taper off during the second half of the year as year-on-year comparisons are more difficult especially in the third quarter and as the market mix is expected to normalize somewhat
- However, the full year is now expected to be stronger than previously anticipated, STG said
