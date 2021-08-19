Scandinavian Tobacco Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised on Cigars Demand Autor: PLX AI | 19.08.2021, 19:34 | 48 | 0 | 0 19.08.2021, 19:34 | (PLX AI) – Scandinavian Tobacco Q2 sales DKK 2,156 million vs. estimate DKK 2,155 million.Q2 adjusted EBITDA DKK 606 million vs. estimate DKK 567 millionEBITDA growth outlook for the year raised to 16%-20% (from 12%-18%)Free cash flow before … (PLX AI) – Scandinavian Tobacco Q2 sales DKK 2,156 million vs. estimate DKK 2,155 million.Q2 adjusted EBITDA DKK 606 million vs. estimate DKK 567 millionEBITDA growth outlook for the year raised to 16%-20% (from 12%-18%)Free cash flow before … (PLX AI) – Scandinavian Tobacco Q2 sales DKK 2,156 million vs. estimate DKK 2,155 million.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA DKK 606 million vs. estimate DKK 567 million

EBITDA growth outlook for the year raised to 16%-20% (from 12%-18%)

Free cash flow before acquisitions outlook DKK 1.0-1.3 billion

Adjusted Earnings Per Share outlook raised to more than 35% increase (from more than 25% increase)

We expect continued high demand for handmade cigars for the rest of the year, CEO said

The current high consumption of handmade cigars in the US combined with a strong market mix have driven the extraordinarily strong net sales growth during the first half, STG said

Growth is still expected to taper off during the second half of the year as year-on-year comparisons are more difficult especially in the third quarter and as the market mix is expected to normalize somewhat

However, the full year is now expected to be stronger than previously anticipated, STG said



