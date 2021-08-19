checkAd

Luminar Welcomes Four Auto-Tech Industry Leaders to Executive Team

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, today announced the addition of four industry leaders to help enable its next phase of growth and execution. They bring a combined century of professional experience in the automotive and technology industries.

“We’re hyper focused on taking Luminar to the next level in this new phase of growth and execution. Each of our new leaders are at the top of their respective fields in the industry, and will be relentlessly driving Luminar towards series production as the new automotive safety and autonomy standard,” said Luminar Founder and CEO, Austin Russell.

Sardar Gautham joined Luminar to lead business operations and alignment, having most recently served as VP of Strategy and Execution at Waymo. Munir Hafez joins Luminar as Chief Information Officer (CIO), after serving as CIO at Aptiv for their autonomous mobility group. Cheryl Zula joined Luminar to lead sourcing and supply chain after serving as a global supply chain and purchasing executive at Stellantis. Alex Vitale joined Luminar to lead corporate development and strategy, having previously served as a managing director and head of San Francisco for GCA, a boutique investment banking firm.

Sardar Gautham, Vice President of Business Operations and Alignment: In this role, Sardar will help Luminar scale by driving cross-functional alignment and execution at velocity while also furthering a growth culture. Prior to Luminar, he served as head of hardware strategy & execution at Waymo, Google’s autonomous driving technology company. He has successfully scaled three startup companies, and brings two decades of experience in the technical, program and functional management of breakthrough technology products. Before Waymo, he was the vice president of the program management office at Verb Surgical Inc., a medical device joint venture between J&J and Google. Before that, he served in executive roles at GE Healthcare. Gautham holds a B.E. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Madras and an M.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Iowa.

