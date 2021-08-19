Gray Promotes Ronna Corrente and Mikel Schaefer to Lead Its Louisville and New Orleans Television Stations

ATLANTA , Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Ronna Corrente, the General Manager of Gray’s WVUE Fox 8 in New Orleans, Louisiana, will become the General Manager of Gray’s WAVE 3 in Louisville, Kentucky. She will be succeeded by WVUE Fox 8’s current News Director, Mikel Schaefer, who in turn will be succeeded by the station’s current Assistant News Director, Kristen Palestina. All three promotions are effective September 7, 2021.



Ronna Corrente started her career in television at the Fox affiliate WDKY-TV in her home state of Kentucky in 1995. Over the next several years, she rose through the ranks to General Sales Manager and later General Manager. In February 2018, she moved to Baton Rouge to become General Manager of Gray’s WAFB(TV). Under Ronna’s leadership, WAFB earned numerous EMMY and Associated Press Awards for news content as well as its first-ever National Edward R. Murrow Award. In 2019, the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters named WAFB its Station of the Year. Since February 2020, Ronna has served as the General Manager of WVUE in New Orleans. During her tenure, the station won a 2021 National Headliner Award, a national Edward R. Murrow award just two days ago in the Investigative Reporting category, as well as a regional Murrow award for best newscast (Fox 8 News at 10pm), and a regional Murrow award for breaking news covering Hurricane Zeta.