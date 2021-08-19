checkAd

Fuse Medical, Inc. Announces Initial Launch of Orbitum Compression Staple System

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021   

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCPINK: FZMD) (“Fuse” or the “Company”) an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace, announced the initial launch and first implantations of the Fuse Orbitum Compression Staple. This is the latest addition to Fuse’s comprehensive orthopedic portfolio of internal fixation devices for upper and lower extremities.

The patented Orbitum Staple System, consisting of the Orbitum VI and Orbitum X Staples, indicated for use in the foot or hand, is a significant departure from legacy bone staple fixation. The industry’s current designs revolve around staple leg compression, yet the actual need is to achieve full bone compression. The design of the titanium alloy Orbitum implant is novel in shape and function, with multiple narrow legs arranged in a radius around a central bridge. This unique geometry consists of multiple tines beveled to diverge upon implantation and generate bone compression. The Orbitum VI is designed for use in applications similar to a traditional staple or a plate and screw construct. The Orbitum X round staple provides circumferential compression and can be utilized for three or four corner fusions with a single implant.

Leslie Richey-Smith, DPM, Corinth, TX, was the first to implant the Orbitum Compression Staple in the calcaneocuboid. Due to the high loads and small bone architecture in the foot, Dr. Richey-Smith opted for the Orbitum VI hourglass staple because of its unique design offering the compression of a staple and strength of a plate. Upon final implantation of the device, Dr Richey-Smith stated, “This staple is incredible. It just reduced my surgical time by more than half!” demonstrating the system’s ease of use and implantation.

“We are excited to bring to market an innovative new way to provide compression in small bone fracture management, with a streamlined insertion technique,” commented Christopher C. Reeg, Chief Executive Officer of Fuse. “While there are many staples on the market, we believe that the Orbitum Staple System offers an innovative compression mechanism relying on physics, rather than the elasticity of memory metal alloys. Combining a unique compression mechanism with a robust, plate-like construct has proven to be beneficial for anatomies requiring the strength of a traditional plate, without the additional complications of proper alignment of a two-legged staple, or a plate/screw construct.”

